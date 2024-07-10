Cowboys Predicted to Land Quarterback With ‘Blistering Speed’

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new quarterback depending on how Dak Prescott’s negotiations play out. Weeks before training camp begins, Prescott has not signed a contract extension.

Unless things change in the coming months, Prescott would be a free agent in 2025. Pro Football Network’s Keff Ciardello put together an early 2025 NFL mock draft and has the Cowboys selecting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 23 pick in the first round. The draft order is based on the latest Super Bowl odds.

“Displeased after another pedestrian campaign with Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys make it back-to-back QB selections in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with a Texas native behind center, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe,” the analyst detailed in a July 6, 2024, story titled, “Keff Ciardello’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Carson Beck, Conner Weigman, Shedeur Sanders Go in the Top 10, but Travis Hunter Taken No. 1.”

“Milroe is a consummate leader with blistering speed, elite arm strength, and quintessential NFL QB size (6’2″, 220 pounds). He shoots into the first round after ascending under the tutelage of new coach Kalen DeBoer, who helped guide Michael Penix Jr. to a similar trajectory at Washington.”

Dak Prescott on Contract Talks With Cowboys: ‘There’s Been Conversations Back & Forth’

Prescott went viral after a photo surfaced of the quarterback wearing a walking boot while on vacation. The Cowboys quarterback has attempted to calm fans’ nerves by noting it was a precautionary measure.

As for Prescott’s future, the quarterback admitted “there’s been conversations back and forth” between his representatives and the Cowboys front office. Prescott emphasized that his focus is on the upcoming season, not his next contract.

“Yeah, there’s been conversations back and forth but for the most part, for me as y’all know, I’m going let my agent do that, especially as we get right here into training camp,” Prescott told reporters on July 9.

“Day one of training camp, my mind flips to obviously helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I am my best and everyone around me is their best. And the money and all that will take care of itself, as it always has.”

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Still Has Some Work to Do to Emerge as a 1st Round Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

If things with Prescott and Dallas remain unresolved, the challenge is the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class will likely be selected before the Cowboys are on the clock, unless the team’s season goes incredibly wrong. It would still be a surprise if Prescott does not eventually ink a new deal with Dallas.

Milroe threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes with the Crimson Tide last season. The quarterback is also a threat with his legs adding 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Milroe is far from a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler does not have Milroe going in the first round in his early mock draft. Only three quarterbacks crack Brugler’s first round: Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado).