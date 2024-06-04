Cowboys a Top Team for Browns Former Pro Bowl Running Back: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could still use some help at running back, and longtime Cleveland Browns playmaker Kareem Hunt remains a free agent. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of the best remaining free agents along with the top landing spots for each veteran. The analyst makes the argument for the Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers being the best fits for Hunt.

“A surprisingly active early market for running backs has left virtually no starting-caliber options,” Knox wrote in a June 1, 2024 story titled, “Best Remaining 2024 NFL Free Agents Still Available Entering June.” “A few former starters, like Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers and Marlon Mack, are out there. However, Kareem Hunt is the top available back based on skill sets and 2023 production.

“… Teams staring down a questionable backfield committee entering the summer should think long and hard about adding Hunt. Hunt would be a solid insurance addition behind Gus Edwards and the oft-injured J.K. Dobbins for the Los Angeles Chargers. He’d make a lot of sense for the Dallas Cowboys too, who are set to rely on Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman.”

Cowboys Rumors: How Much Does Kareem Hunt Have Left?

Hunt is coming off some of the lowest statistical numbers of his career. The veteran posted 135 attempts for 411 yards and 9 touchdowns averaging just 3 yards per carry in 15 appearances last season. The playmaker added 15 receptions for 84 yards as well.

Hunt is far removed from his Pro Bowl season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The running back put up the best numbers of his career notching 272 carries for 1,327 yards and 8 touchdowns. Hunt added 53 receptions for 455 yards and 3 TDs through the air.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Hinted About Potential Trades

Given Hunt’s remaining availability, chances are Dallas could land the veteran on an affordable deal. The question is what kind of an impact Hunt would make on the Cowboys.

If Hunt is now more of a short yardage back, his role could be a bit redundant with Ezekiel Elliott already on the roster. One plus is Hunt has always displayed an ability to be involved in the passing game and could serve as a safety net for Dak Prescott.

Regardless of whether the Cowboys make a run at Hunt, the larger point is that the team’s starting running back may not be on the roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted after the draft that team could explore trades all the way up until the mid-season deadline.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones explained during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”

If no additional moves are made, the Cowboys could be headed for a running back by committee approach. Dallas returns Rico Dowdle, re-signed Elliott and added Royce Freeman. Additional players on the roster who could be fighting for snaps include Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Nathaniel Peat and Snoop Conner.