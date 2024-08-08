Cowboys 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Predicted to be Backup

The Dallas Cowboys reunited with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, but the star running back may begin the season second on the depth chart. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Rico Dowdle is the early favorite to be the lead back in Dallas.

According to the Cowboys insider’s latest projections, the following four running backs will make the 53-man roster: Elliott, Dowdle, Royce Freeman and Hunter Luepke. The most notable cut of the group would be versatile second-year running back Deuce Vaughn.

“We’re giving the slight edge to Freeman over Deuce Vaughn because the second-year back hasn’t been practicing due to a hamstring injury,” Machota wrote in an August 7, 2024, article titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: How things look entering first preseason game.”

“Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke highly of Freeman last week on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. ‘He’s a great 2-3 combination in terms of what he can do as a backup. He’s a big, thick guy. And he’s a hell of a special teams player as well. He’ll be a good addition and great complement to (Elliott). And then we’ll let these young guys between (Dowdle and Malik Davis) and those guys battle it out,'” Machota continued.

“At this point, it would be a surprise for Dowdle not to make it. He has to be the favorite to lead the team in rushing.”

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys Offense: ‘We’re Running Back by Committee’

Even if Dowdle ends up technically being the team’s lead rusher, fans can expect a running back by committee approach. During the offseason, head coach Mike McCarthy attempted to downplay the idea of Elliott returning to his early years of being a bell cow running back.

“I don’t think that’s fair. What do you mean? The guy [Elliott] carried the ball more than anybody in the history to football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role [in 2024],” McCarthy said in a May 11 press conference.

“We’re running back by committee. But I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played I know in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape.”

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle Has an Opportunity for an Expanded Role in 2024: Insider

#Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle makes an impressive one-handed catch off the fade pass from quarterback Dak Prescott @CBSNewsTexas | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/5JTgcnCzm5 — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) August 3, 2024

Dowdle is coming off the best season of his career. The running back posted 89 carries for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns in 16 appearances in 2023. The running back added 17 receptions for 144 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

Machota is not alone in his assessment of Dowdle’s outlook for the upcoming season. The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore believes Dowdle has every opportunity to have an expanded role in 2024. Freeman, a new addition this offseason, has battled a minor injury to start training camp.

“Will Elliott or Dowdle get more carries? How does journeyman Royce Freeman, who was having a strong camp before leaving Monday’s practice with tightness in his groin, fit into the mix?” Moore remarked in an August 5 article titled, “As Dallas Cowboys adopt RB committee approach, Rico Dowdle’s time to stand out is here.”

“The key for Dowdle is to stay healthy. He did last season after playing in only five games the previous two seasons combined. …His time is now. Dowdle is better positioned to grow his role now than he’s been at any other time since joining the Cowboys in 2020.”