Cowboys Predicted to Cut Fan Favorite Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have an ongoing battle at running back, but fan favorite Deuce Vaughn may be on the outside looking in when the final 53-man roster drops in Big D. Vaughn has been battling an injury to start training camp, a less than ideal way to fight for a roster spot.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota projects that Vaughn will be among the Cowboys’ upcoming cuts heading into Week 1. Machota predicts that the following four running backs will make the final roster: Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Hunter Luepke and Royce Freeman.

“We’re giving the slight edge to Freeman over Deuce Vaughn because the second-year back hasn’t been practicing due to a hamstring injury,” Machota detailed in an August 7, 2024, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: How things look entering first preseason game.”

“Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke highly of Freeman last week on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. ‘He’s a great 2-3 combination in terms of what he can do as a backup. He’s a big, thick guy. And he’s a hell of a special teams player as well. He’ll be a good addition and great complement to (Elliott). And then we’ll let these young guys between (Dowdle and Malik Davis) and those guys battle it out,'” Machota added.

“At this point, it would be a surprise for Dowdle not to make it. He has to be the favorite to lead the team in rushing.”

Cowboys Running Back Deuce Vaughn Averaged Just 1.7 Yards Per Carry in His Rookie Season

Fans may remember Vaughn was one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 NFL draft. The running back’s father Chris Vaughn is a Cowboys scout and made the draft phone call to his son, informing him that he would be selected by Dallas with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round.

Vaughn was able to make the final roster last season, but was unable to establish a consistent role on offense. The versatile playmaker posted 23 carries for 40 yards and no touchdowns in seven appearances in 2023. Vaughn averaged just 1.7 yards per carry in his rookie season.

During his career at Kansas State, Vaughn was one of the top running backs in college football with the Wildcats leaning on his versatility. Vaughn posted 292 carries for 1,558 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022. The running back added 42 receptions to 378 yards and 3 TDs through the air.

Deuce Vaughn Faces Challenge to Make the Cowboys Roster as a Result of Emergence of Royce Freeman

Stephen Jones said he’s been impressed with Royce Freeman. Here he is making a nice cutback in an inside-the-box team drill. #cowboys pic.twitter.com/Vvh4xqw9gB — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 30, 2024

There is still time for Vaughn to solidify his role on the team, but the second-year running back is off to a slow start. Vaughn’s outlook is not helped by the strong play of Freeman at the beginning of training camp.

Luepke represents more of a running back/fullback hybrid for Dallas. Head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Freeman has already exceeded the Cowboys’ expectations.

“Because he does everything well,” McCarthy explained to reporters on July 31. “I think clearly knew him as a runner, but when you see running backs when the bullets are really flying and the pass protection part of it, the declaration, the adjustments, all of that, I think that’s been excellent.

“He’s got very good hands. Has a very high understanding of the game and, also, he has a chance to be one of our primary players on special teams. So, he’s a really good fit for us.”