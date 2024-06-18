Cowboys Fight Off Teams to Sign All-UFL League Leader in Upside Move: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are adding one of the UFL’s top players as linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. is heading to Big D. The Cowboys hosted Harvey for a June 11, 2024 workout and the front office appears to have liked what they saw. Dallas was not the only team interested in Harvey as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that other franchises were in the mix as well.

“All-UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr. plans to sign with the Cowboys, per source,” Pelissero detailed in a series of June 18 messages on X. “Harvey had interest from several other teams. But last week’s workout with Dallas went well and now he’ll be signing once his UFL release is official.”

It may not be a splashy signing for the Cowboys, but there is plenty to like about adding Harvey. For starters, Dallas could use depth at linebacker.

Harvey is coming off an impressive season with the St. Louis Battlehawks. The defender led the league with 76 tackles and added 4 sacks in 2024. Harvey’s play also earned him All-UFL honors in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys Have Had Some Success Finding Key Players From Other Leagues

Can't say enough good things about the job Willie Harvey has done this season in the #UFL. Feels like it's every week he's getting to the quarterback, while simultaneously flying around the field for PBU's & tackles. Tremendous athlete. https://t.co/wRuyCK4ofe pic.twitter.com/sM0PygpVD1 — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) May 21, 2024

The Cowboys have had success in the past turning to other leagues to land sleepers, including versatile returner KaVontae Turpin. Harvey has NFL experience spending time with the Cleveland Browns prior to joining the UFL.

“The Cowboys have had some success in this area the last couple of years, signing KaVontae Turpin and then Brandon Aubrey after they had been in the USFL,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota detailed in a June 18 message on X.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Being Crushed for Their Quiet NFL Offseason

The #Cowboys will work out All-UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr. on Tuesday, per source. Harvey — who appeared in four games with the #Browns from 2019-21 — led the UFL in tackles and all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles.pic.twitter.com/curmLapnMx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2024

It will likely not surprise Cowboys fans to learn that the franchise is being criticized for a quiet offseason. ESPN’s Seth Walder ranked the Cowboys’ offseason as the No. 30 team (out of 32 franchises) earning a dismal D+.

“In fact, their most notable offseason move was not signing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons or Prescott to new deals,” Walder detailed in a June 18 article titled, “2024 NFL offseason: Grading moves, changes for all 32 teams.” “The last is the most problematic: Prescott cannot be franchise-tagged after this season, which means if the Cowboys do not sign him to a new deal, he could enter next offseason as a true free agent.

“If Dallas is having second thoughts about Prescott based on how the 2023 season ended, it shouldn’t — Prescott finished second in QBR and was an MVP candidate up until the end. The Cowboys are fortunate to have a franchise QB and shouldn’t risk losing him,” Walder added.

“… The Cowboys let offensive tackle Tyron Smith walk to the Jets for cheap (just $6.5 million fully guaranteed) and while they have other players who can play tackle — Terence Steele, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith and first-round pick Tyler Guyton — Smith is coming off a strong season and could have been an asset for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.”

It will be interesting to see if Dallas makes more moves as training camp nears. For now, the Cowboys have had an underwhelming offseason after making an early exit in the postseason.