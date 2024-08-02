Cowboys Bring in Former $45 Million Starter Ahead of New Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys hosted four veteran pass rushers for an August 1, 2024, workout headlined by former New York Jets defender Carl Lawson. Dallas is searching for veteran pass rushers after losing Sam Williams for the season.

“The Cowboys are bringing in four veteran pass-rushers on Thursday for a workout, including Carl Lawson, who has 27 career sacks,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman detailed in a July 31 message on X. “Other workouts are Shaka Toney, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Hollins.”

Dallas has already signed two of these four defenders. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys signed Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is also signing Shaka Toney.

“Shaka Toney is a former teammate of Micah Parsons at Penn State,”DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker said in an August 1 message on X. “He also played under Jeff Zgonina in Washington. Two added reasons I could see as to why he’s getting a nod. Also a former All-Big Ten edge rusher.”



Could the Cowboys Also Sign Carl Lawson?

With the #Cowboys bringing Carl Lawson in for a workout tomorrow, here’s a little reel of some of his pass rushing ability. – 27 career sacks

– 119 tackles

– 28 TFL

– 107 QB hits pic.twitter.com/ZAZE5AKPX9 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 1, 2024

The addition of veteran pass rushers has heightened importance after Williams sustained a season-ending ACL injury at the beginning of training camp. The early indications are that Lawson did not ink a new deal with the Cowboys, but it will be worth watching to see if this changes in the coming days.

Lawson is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. The veteran played in just six games for the Jets notching 5 tackles and no sacks. Lawson had a much more productive 2022 season posting 33 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and a forced fumble in 17 starts.

The defender was on a three-year, $45 million contract in New York, but Lawson’s current availability indicates the veteran’s next deal will likely be for less money.

The Cowboys Signed Veteran Pass Rushers Shaka Toney & Al-Quadin Muhammad

Lawson prompted speculation from Cowboys fans about his potential availability after posting a star emoji on July 28 following Williams’ injury. DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris outlined what fans can expect from the additions as well as why Lawson may be more challenging for Dallas to sign.



“Carl Lawson – R4 pick for CIN in 2017, 27 career sacks in 74 games, would be a power addition to the EDGE room, might cost you a little bit more than the others,” Harris detailed in an August 1 message on X.

“Shaka Toney – R7 pick for WAS in 2021, college teammates with Micah Parsons, 1.5 career sacks in 26 games. … Al-Quadin Muhammad – R6 pick of NO in 2017, out of the league last year, 12 career sacks in 84 games, productive in stopping the run,” Harris continued.

“Toney brings more of that athletic presence that Sam Williams leaves in the void but these others are primarily power type rushers. Lawson has some athletic stuff in his bag though that could really work.”

Muhammad had several stints on the Indianapolis Colts roster in 2023. The pass rusher last played in an NFL game for the Chicago Bears making 16 appearances (including nine starts) in 2022. Like Muhammad, Toney has not played in an NFL game since 2022 when the defender made 16 appearances for the Commanders.