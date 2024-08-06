Cowboys Running Back Sustains New Injury Amid ‘Raging Battle’ at Position

The Dallas Cowboys do not appear to be particularly deep at running back, and the position group may be tested even further with Royce Freeman’s new injury. The veteran left the Cowboys practice early on August 5, 2024, with an injury being termed a “potential groin strain,” per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys are attempting to work out their rotation with Freeman, Ezkiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn among the running backs fighting for touches. Freeman initially went to the injury tent before heading into the locker room, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris.



DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker termed the team’s current running backs as a “raging battle at the position.”

“The veteran running back left practice on Monday, Aug. 5 with a groin injury and did not return,” Walker wrote in an August 6, story titled, “The Blueprint: Diggs back in team reps, RB down.” “He will be evaluated further before a timeline will be determined, amidst a raging battle at the position.”

New Running Back Royce Freeman Has Exceeded the Cowboys’ Expectations in Training Camp

Heading into the season, Freeman was among the players floated as a potential cut candidate. Yet, the early indications are that Freeman has had a strong start to training camp prior to the latest injury setback. Head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Freeman has outperformed the team’s expectations.

“Because he does everything well,” McCarthy told reporters on July 31. “I think clearly knew him as a runner, but when you see running backs when the bullets are really flying and the pass protection part of it, the declaration, the adjustments, all of that, I think that’s been excellent.

“He’s got very good hands. Has a very high understanding of the game and, also, he has a chance to be one of our primary players on special teams. So, he’s a really good fit for us.”

Jerry Jones on Potential Cowboys Deals: ‘I’ve Seen Teams Win the Super Bowl With Running Backs That They Traded for Midseason’

The Cowboys have yet to release more details on Freeman’s potential return timeline or the severity of his injury. If Freeman is forced to miss time, it will be worth watching to see if Dallas makes another move at the position. After Dallas passed on taking a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team could make a mid-season trade.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones noted during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle Could Be Headed for an Increased Role

The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore makes the argument that Dowdle has an opportunity to increase his workload with a strong camp.

“Will Elliott or Dowdle get more carries? How does journeyman Royce Freeman, who was having a strong camp before leaving Monday’s practice with tightness in his groin, fit into the mix?” Moore pondered in an August 5 article titled, “As Dallas Cowboys adopt RB committee approach, Rico Dowdle’s time to stand out is here.”

“The key for Dowdle is to stay healthy. He did last season after playing in only five games the previous two seasons combined. …His time is now. Dowdle is better positioned to grow his role now than he’s been at any other time since joining the Cowboys in 2020.”