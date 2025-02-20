Cowboys Predicted to Land Former 1,700-Yard Award Winning Star Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys face a decision at running back heading into 2025. Dallas already cut ties with veteran Ezekiel Elliott before the 2024 season ended.

Last season’s starter Rico Dowdle is heading into NFL free agency in the coming weeks. This presents a massive hole at the position for the Cowboys to address this offseason.

The most obvious solution is through the NFL draft. Many NFL mock drafts predict the Cowboys will take a big swing at Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty with the No. 12 pick. Yet, Dallas could also address the position later in the draft.

One player coming off a down season is Oklahoma State Cowboys standout Ollie Gordon II. The running back was once mentioned among the top running back prospects in the 2025 draft class, but Gordon is now widely projected to be a Day 3 selection.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond’s latest NFL mock draft has the Cowboys selecting Gordon in the sixth round with the No. 188 pick.

Here’s what you need to know about Gordon as a potential fit for the Cowboys.



NFL Draft 2025: Potential Cowboys Target Ollie Gordon Had a Massive Drop Off in Production in 2024

Gordon had a stellar 2023 campaign posting 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 appearances in 2024. The playmaker also added 39 receptions for 330 yards and a TD through the air.

Gordon’s 2023 production resulted in numerous honors, including being named an All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Things in 2024 did not go as planned for either Oklahoma State or Gordon.

The running back failed to top 1,000 yards and dropped from 6.1 yards per carry to 4.6 yards in 2024. Gordon posted 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Oklahoma State star added 29 catches for 179 yards and a TD.

Star RB Ollie Gordon Could Be a Buy Low Opportunity for the Cowboys

Early in the 2024 college football season, Brugler outlined why Gordon is not a lock as an NFL prospect. Yet, Gordon’s upside could be too enticing for the Cowboys to pass up if available later in the draft.

“Though he is a well-built athlete, Gordon is very much a finesse runner, especially as a finisher,” Brugler wrote on September 10, 2024, story titled, “Which 2025 NFL Draft prospects caught our expert’s eye in Week 2?” “He is a 215-pound back who often runs like he weighs 195 pounds — and I mean that as both a compliment and criticism.

“Gordon is always trying to avoid contact, which is part of what makes him so productive. But there are plenty of situations where you’d like to see your running back lower his pads and drive through defenders instead,” Brugler continued.

“Gordon is more likely to stay upright, though, which can cause him to lose life in his lower body and go backwards. This isn’t a toughness issue, it’s more of run-style concern.”

The Cowboys Are Unlikely to Make ‘Big Move’ at Running Back in NFL Free Agency

For a team like Dallas, the skepticism combined with the drop off in production could allow the franchise to buy low on Gordon. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes the Cowboys are unlikely to make a “big move” at the position in NFL free agency. Machota makes the case for Dallas selecting Jeanty with the No. 12 pick.

“To catch the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys need to operate more aggressively in March,” Machota wrote in a February 20, NFL mock draft. “I have doubts about that happening. They’re unlikely to make a big move to get a standout back like Philadelphia did with Saquon Barkley. Drafting Jeanty is the next best option.”