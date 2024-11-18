Superstar 27-TD Running Back Sends Strong Message on Joining Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of needs to address this offseason, even while rumors swirl about potential head coaching candidates. Even if the Cowboys move on from head coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas is going to need to bolster multiple positions on the roster, including running back.

Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is projected to be the top running back selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty is already making his case to be selected by the Cowboys.

“If I could script it, my family is all in Texas,” Jeanty explained on the November 12, 2024, edition of “Kickin’ It With Dee.” “I used to play in the Cowboys practice stadium.

“So, family being there, all the connections, all the relationships, I feel like that would just be the perfect city to play in. …Hey [Jerry Jones], you know what to do.”

Potential Cowboys RB Ashton Jeanty Is Approaching 2,000 Rushing Yards & Has Already Posted 27 Touchdowns

The Cowboys have relied on a rotation of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook with mostly underwhelming results. Heading into Week 11, the Cowboys were averaging just 83.7 rushing yards per game which is the second lowest among NFL teams.

Dallas opted to pass on taking a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, but will get a do-over in April. Jeanty is putting up video game numbers this season at Boise State which has put the playmaker among the top Heisman Trophy contenders.

Through the first 12 weeks of the college football season, Jeanty has 256 carries for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns. Jeanty has also added 17 catches for 98 receiving yards and a TD through the air.

Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Is the Only Running Back Projected to be a 1st-Round Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

If the Cowboys want to land Jeanty, it will likely need to be with the team’s first-round pick. Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling has the Cowboys selecting Jeanty with the No. 11 pick in his latest mock draft.

“Jerry Jones made the mistake of ignoring the running back position this past offseason, and his team is paying the price with an unbalanced offense that puts way too much pressure on a lackluster passing game,” Easterling wrote on November 14.

“This is early for a running back, but Jeanty is the kind of prospect who is worthy of this spot. He’s a three-down back who excels at creating extra yards and big plays after contact.”

For context, Easterling has Jeanty as the only running back being selected in the first round. Yet, it looks like Dallas would need to snag Jeanty early in order to have a chance at landing the Boise State playmaker.

This would mark the earliest the Cowboys have selected a running back since taking Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. As for Elliott, the star’s return to Dallas after one season with the New England Patriots has not gone as planned.

Elliott is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry this season. Even if the Cowboys pass on Jeanty, Dallas will likely be in the running back market with one of their day-two selections.