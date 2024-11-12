Cowboys Could Make Run at 35-TD Star QB in Surprise Move, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys’ hopes for the 2024 season appear to be dwindling, and there are plenty of ideas on how the team will attempt to improve the roster this offseason. Dallas signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension, but this is not stopping some from speculating that the franchise could add another quarterback this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay created a “blueprint” for the Cowboys to follow this offseason. One of the main bullet points has the Cowboys picking Prescott’s eventual successor in the 2025 NFL draft. Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury, and Dallas does not have another quarterback on the roster for 2025.

The Cowboys could have a high draft pick which would put the franchise in the running to potentially land a top quarterback prospect. Could the Cowboys take a page from the Atlanta Falcons who selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL draft to learn behind Kirk Cousins? One intriguing name to watch is Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward.

“Rather than bank on his return to form in 2025, the Cowboys should be mulling their options and aim to find an heir who can shepherd this organization into a new era,” Kay wrote in a November 11, 2024, story titled, “Blueprint Cowboys Must Follow This Offseason to Become NFL Contender Again.”

“With passers like Miami’s Cameron Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Georgia’s Carson Beck all draft-eligible in 2025, the Cowboys could use their first-round pick on one of them as their future face of the franchise. Even if that player rides the pine behind Prescott for several years—a strategy the Green Bay Packers have used with both Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers—the team would be well-positioned for the future by taking this path.”

Miami Star Cam Ward Has a Chance to be the 1st Quarterback Selected in 2025 NFL Draft

Ward is among the Heisman Trophy contenders and also has a chance to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Through the first 10 games of 2024, Ward has combined for 35 touchdowns.

Ward has thrown for 3,494 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 74.3% of his passes. The playmaker has also added 182 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler outlined Ward’s NFL outlook.

“(Ward’s) 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, electric arm talent, really elusive in the pocket,” Brugler said on The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast. “He’s a very loose player, and that’s part of what makes him dangerous — but he’s also loose with his decision-making, and that directly leads to negative plays.

“The best way I can sum it up is he’s a ‘fireworks’ player. He can create an explosive play on any snap, but fireworks also have that big warning label on them, right? When you’re careless with fireworks, negative results will follow. I’m encouraged by the progress that we’ve seen from Ward.”

Could the Cowboys Draft a Quarterback With a Top-10 Pick?

The thought here is that the Cowboys are not often picking near the top of the draft. Taking a quarterback would allow Dallas to land one of the top signal-callers with this rare opportunity.

Yet, there are obvious roadblocks to this theory. Namely, Prescott is slated to be under contract through the 2028 season. Dallas would likely be better served building around Prescott than finding his successor.