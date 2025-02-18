Cowboys Predicted to Land 6-Foot-5 23-TD Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback of the future in Dak Prescott. Yet, the Cowboys face serious questions at the position heading into 2025.

Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are set to hit NFL free agency in the coming weeks. This leaves Dallas without a quarterback on the roster behind Prescott. It is a less than ideal situation given Prescott is coming off a season-ending surgery.

The Cowboys would be wise to find some insurance behind Prescott just in case the star sustains a setback. In addition to potentially re-signing Lance or Rush, Dallas could turn to the 2025 NFL draft for potential solutions at the position.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond’s latest mock draft has the Cowboys taking a flyer on a signal-caller on Day 3. The mock projects Dallas will select Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough in the sixth round with the No. 211 overall selection.

Here’s what you need to know about Shough as a possible fit for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys Could Target Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft

Shough is far from a sure thing and would be fighting for a roster spot as the sixth round pick status indicates. Yet, there is some upside with the Louisville signal-caller, including having ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds.

The Cardinals quarterback threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 62.7% of his passes in 12 appearances during the 2024 season. ESPN’s Matt Miller noted that Shough’s performance at the Senior Bowl is giving the quarterback some “upward momentum” heading into the NFL draft.

“Shough was slinging it at the Senior Bowl,” Miller detailed in a February 17, 2025, message on X. “Can’t wait to see his follow-up performance. Definitely has some upward momentum right now.”

Louisville QB Tyler Shough Could Be a Day 2 NFL Draft Pick

Shough could be long gone when the Cowboys are on the clock in the later rounds. The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler believes Shough could be a potential third-round pick. Shough has a chance to use the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine to continue to rise up draft boards.

“Should Tyler Shough compete in all drills in Indianapolis, he’ll throw on the field in the same group as projected first-rounders Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami),” Fowler wrote in a February 17, story titled, “6 Underrated NFL Combine Invitees To Watch.” “What does that mean? Well, for scouts that haven’t seen him throw live, comparing his arm to his classmates will hold weight in how the ball pops off his arm and his accuracy downfield.

“While pumping throws across the field in a t-shirt shouldn’t hold as much weight as it does, in this QB class, a good performance for the Louisville product will go a long way to him locking in his stock as a day-two pick.”

Even if the Cowboys re-sign Rush or Lance, it could still be wise for Dallas to draft a developmental quarterback, especially given Prescott’s recent injury history. We will see how much competition the Cowboys have in their efforts to re-sign either quarterback.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s evaluation of both quarterbacks will likely play a key factor in how aggressive Dallas is in trying to bring back Rush or Lance.