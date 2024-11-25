Wild NFL Trade Pitch Has Cowboys Swap Superstar for 34-TD Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of holes to address on the roster, but not everyone is convinced Dak Prescott is a franchise quarterback. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd floated a wild idea of the Cowboys making a run at Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, even if it means trading Micah Parsons. Cowherd also wants to pair the star quarterback with his father Deion Sanders as the Cowboys’ next head coach.

“I’m here to tell you, if I was the Dallas Cowboys, I don’t care about Dak’s new contract,” Cowherd explained on a November 19, 2024, episode of “The Herd.” “I would go get Deion Sanders, and I would pick Shedeur Sanders.

“If I had to give up Micah Parsons and three firsts [first-round picks], I would do it. You do not get out of bankruptcy putting $13 a month into your 401K. You get out of it with big swings.”

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is Projected to Land a 3-Year, $87.9 Million Contract

There is no indication that the Cowboys are going to hit the reset button at quarterback, but Dallas may not need to make this sort of godfather offer in order to move up in the 2025 NFL draft if the team keeps losing games.

Heading into Week 12, the Cowboys had the No. 9 pick. This took a hit after the team upset the Washington Commanders in Week 12 and now hold the No. 11 selection.

Now that Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have lucrative contract extensions, Parsons is next on the Cowboys’ list of stars in need of a new deal. Parsons is in the final season of a four-year, $17 million rookie contract. Spotrac projects Parsons’ market value for his next deal to be a three-year, $87.9 million contract.

The Cowboys Urged to Explore Potential Blockbuster Trades for Micah Parsons

Dallas picked up Parsons’ fifth-year option which would give the defender a $21.3 million salary in 2025 if no new deal is reached. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes the Cowboys should at least listen to offers for Parsons this offseason.

“I don’t think the Cowboys should trade Parsons. But given that he expects to be the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL next offseason, it’s worth seeing if some team is willing to mortgage to the hilt to add him,” Robinson wrote in a November 13, article titled, “QB Room, Week 10: Here’s a path to fixing Cowboys and Dak Prescott. And no, it’s not Deion and Shedeur Sanders.”

“Quietly open the phone lines on him before signing his inevitable massive contract extension. There was a time when then-Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns commanded an offer of two first-round draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams. There’s at least a slight chance that Parsons could command three firsts.”

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Has Combined for 34 Touchdowns This Season

As for Sanders, the star has a chance to be the first quarterback selected and potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders has thrown for 3,488 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 73.4% of his passes in his first 11 games. The quarterback has also added 4 TDs on the ground.

The Cowboys have 240 million reasons not to make a run at Sanders or another quarterback. We are months removed from Prescott signing a massive four-year, $240 million contract. Prescott’s deal runs through the 2028 season, so chances are the Cowboys will not be making a quarterback move anytime soon.