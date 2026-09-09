NFL Executives Share Bold Cowboys Prediction Before 2026 Season

While 7-9-1 wasn’t the best record to end the season with, it set the foundation for the Dallas Cowboys last year.

They have a first-year head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who had the offense rolling as one of the NFL‘s best. The same wasn’t true of the defense, which ranked in the bottom five in most statistical categories.

Dallas has made the necessary defensive upgrades to make it a competitive team. Schottenheimer could be in for a bounce-back second season, with a surprising end to the year, according to NFL executives.

Dallas Cowboys Got Bold 2026 Prediction About Them

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke with executives across the league to get their predictions for 2026 award winners. Schottenheimer found himself on the list as the predicted winner of Coach of the Year.

“This race featured no runaway favorite. Last year’s prediction was Jim Harbaugh, who could be well-positioned to actually win it this year. But in a tight race, let’s go with a bit of a wild card: Schottenheimer, who has acquitted himself well in Dallas behind the scenes and has most of what he needs to win. ‘I think Dak [Prescott] will have a big year; we know they can score; and the defense should be much improved,’ an NFC scout said. ‘If they stay healthy, they have a good chance to win the NFC East.'”

Schottenheimer has done a great job building the offense over the last few seasons, but his big move on defense could make the difference. He fired Matt Eberflus and hired a first-time defensive coordinator, Christian Parker.

That has led to the additions of Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Caleb Downs, Cobie Durant, Malachi Lawrence, Jalen Thompson, and more. These guys will play a massive role in turning the defense around.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Moves Will Help Cowboys for 2026

No one expected Schottenheimer to be the kind of coach he is, but he has adapted well to the role. He has built a juggernaut of an offense, and the defense is coming together nicely.

Last season, many questions about Schottenheimer’s hiring as a head coach and the Cowboys trading away Micah Parsons. Those decisions have led Dallas to become playoff and division contenders in 2026.

There may still be some bumps in the road during the 2026 season, but Schottenheimer has this unit on the right track. He has built the right culture and added players with matching mindsets to really help the team.

The 2026 season will be interesting for the Cowboys, but it could really pay off if things go right. Much of that must be attributed to the work Schottenheimer has done in his short time as head coach.