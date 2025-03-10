Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys 64-Game Starter Bolts for 4-Win NFL Team on Highest-Paid Deal

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Jourdan Lewis
Getty
Jourdan Lewis is leaving the Dallas Cowboys for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new starting cornerback just hours into NFL free agency. Longtime starter Jourdan Lewis has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Compensation update: The Jaguars are signing CB Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20M guaranteed, per his agents @davidcante and @nessmugrabi of @aurasportsgroup,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed in a March 10, 2025, message on X. “Lewis makes $12.5M cash this year.”

Lewis started 64 games for the Cowboys over his eight seasons in Big D, including 13 starts in 2024. The veteran is getting a sizable raise as Lewis had a $2.8 million salary with Dallas last season, per Spotrac.

Here’s what you need to know about Lewis’ move to the Jaguars and how it impacts the Cowboys.

Ex-Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis Will Become the Highest-Paid Nickel Cornerback in the NFL


One important note, NFL deals cannot become official until March 12 with free agents like Lewis only permitted to make verbal agreements with teams during the legal tampering period. Lewis’ significant raise now makes the defender the highest-paid nickel corner in the entire NFL.

“Now, he joins the Jaguars as the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL,” Jacksonville Florida Times-Union’s Juston Lewis wrote in a March 10, story, “Jacksonville Jaguars get Jourdan Lewis: What to know about NFL’s highest-paid nickelback.” “His deal is reportedly three-years, $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.”

Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa explained why losing Lewis is significant for Dallas.

“Jourdan has been an incredible Cowboy,” Ochoa said in a March 10, message on X. “A third-round pick in 2017… he has hung on and was one of the most-tenured members of the organization. He did anything and everything. It is difficult to use one word because he did and covered so much.

“Jourdan Lewis has been a very, very, very good player for the Cowboys and will be sorely missed. I’ll root for him always.”


What Will the Cowboys Do in NFL Free Agency?

The Cowboys stuck with their quiet approach on the first day of NFL free agency. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will be any more aggressive than the 2024 offseason that saw the franchise pass on making significant outside additions. Dallas has been linked with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“I’m told that teams showing preliminary interest in Dre Greenlaw include the Broncos, Titans, Texans and the Cowboys, per league source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported in a March 10, message on X.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones previously described the team’s mindset heading into NFL free agency as “selectively aggressive.” Fans will find out what this means in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Stephen Jones explained to The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a February 24, interview. “We’re going to be selectively aggressive.

“There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

Read More
, ,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys 64-Game Starter Bolts for 4-Win NFL Team on Highest-Paid Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x