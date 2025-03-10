Cowboys 64-Game Starter Bolts for 4-Win NFL Team on Highest-Paid Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new starting cornerback just hours into NFL free agency. Longtime starter Jourdan Lewis has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Compensation update: The Jaguars are signing CB Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20M guaranteed, per his agents @davidcante and @nessmugrabi of @aurasportsgroup,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed in a March 10, 2025, message on X. “Lewis makes $12.5M cash this year.”

Lewis started 64 games for the Cowboys over his eight seasons in Big D, including 13 starts in 2024. The veteran is getting a sizable raise as Lewis had a $2.8 million salary with Dallas last season, per Spotrac.

Here’s what you need to know about Lewis’ move to the Jaguars and how it impacts the Cowboys.

Ex-Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis Will Become the Highest-Paid Nickel Cornerback in the NFL

One important note, NFL deals cannot become official until March 12 with free agents like Lewis only permitted to make verbal agreements with teams during the legal tampering period. Lewis’ significant raise now makes the defender the highest-paid nickel corner in the entire NFL.

“Now, he joins the Jaguars as the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL,” Jacksonville Florida Times-Union’s Juston Lewis wrote in a March 10, story, “Jacksonville Jaguars get Jourdan Lewis: What to know about NFL’s highest-paid nickelback.” “His deal is reportedly three-years, $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.”

Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa explained why losing Lewis is significant for Dallas.

“Jourdan has been an incredible Cowboy,” Ochoa said in a March 10, message on X. “A third-round pick in 2017… he has hung on and was one of the most-tenured members of the organization. He did anything and everything. It is difficult to use one word because he did and covered so much.

“Jourdan Lewis has been a very, very, very good player for the Cowboys and will be sorely missed. I’ll root for him always.”



What Will the Cowboys Do in NFL Free Agency?

The Cowboys stuck with their quiet approach on the first day of NFL free agency. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will be any more aggressive than the 2024 offseason that saw the franchise pass on making significant outside additions. Dallas has been linked with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“I’m told that teams showing preliminary interest in Dre Greenlaw include the Broncos, Titans, Texans and the Cowboys, per league source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported in a March 10, message on X.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones previously described the team’s mindset heading into NFL free agency as “selectively aggressive.” Fans will find out what this means in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Stephen Jones explained to The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a February 24, interview. “We’re going to be selectively aggressive.

“There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”