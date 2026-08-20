NFL Hits Cowboys With Massive Fine After Training Camp Fight

Since joint practices started between NFL teams last week, the headlines have been dominated by 2 things — fights and injuries.

The biggest fights of them all came when the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints squared off earlier this week, drawing condemnation, mostly, from all sides for how unhinged the fights seemed.

The general public wasn’t the only 1 offended, with the NFL stepping in Thursday to levy massive fines on both teams, with more punishment possibly on the way.

“The NFL has confirmed that the Cowboys and Saints have each been fined $500,000 for the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“NFL fined the Cowboys and Saints $500,000 each for what it called ‘the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week,’ ” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship – including at joint practices – a point of emphasis over the past several years. All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury.”

More Fines Could Be Coming for Cowboys

More fines could be on the way for both the Cowboys and the Saints.

Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins reported on Thursday that the NFL had requested to review the tape from Tuesday’s joint practice.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday the NFL has requested the practice film from Tuesday’s fight-filled joint practice with the Saints,” Watkins wrote. “There were numerous skirmishes between the teams, with safety Jalen Thompson getting suplexed by the Saints’ Brock Rechsteiner, who is the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Steiner. Cornerback Caelen Carson and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku were kicked out of practice for throwing punches and edge rusher Sam Williams was also in another skirmish where it appeared a punch was thrown.”

How to Watch Cowboys Play in Preseason

The Cowboys have 2 preseason games remaining after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 19-7, in their preseason opener on August 15.

Dallas returns to preseason action on Saturday at the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.