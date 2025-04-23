Cowboys Predicted to Land Highly Touted 31-TD Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have revamped the team’s quarterback room this offseason with the exception of Dak Prescott. Yet, there is some buzz the Cowboys could make an additional move for a quarterback in the NFL draft.

Weeks ago, the Cowboys struck a trade with the New England Patriots for Joe Milton. The move provides Dallas some depth behind Prescott. It is worth remembering that Prescott is coming off season-ending surgery on his hamstring.

Trey Lance and Cooper Rush both found new homes in NFL free agency. Having additional insurance behind Prescott could be a wise move for the Cowboys. Dallas also has Will Grier on the roster, but the signal-caller has been a frequent cut candidate throughout his career.

ESPN’s Ben Solak released a quarterback mock draft predicting the ideal fits for the top signal-callers. The analyst paired the Cowboys with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Let’s dive into why Ewers could be a fit for the Cowboys.

Could the Cowboys Draft Texas QB Quinn Ewers?

Solak predicts the Cowboys will take Ewers in the sixth round with the No. 211 overall selection. This would be a quite a bargain for a quarterback who was once projected to be a potential first-round pick.

“So why not take another sixth-round flier in Ewers?” Solak wrote in an April 9, 2025, story titled, “2025 NFL quarterback mock draft: Team fits in seven rounds.” “The No. 1 quarterback in his 2021 recruiting class, Ewers spent one season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, his home state, to play for the Longhorns. The recruiting ranking was a product of Ewers’ live arm. He can generate velocity from a variety of arm angles, and he has a wicked quick release when throwing in rhythm.

“… Like most former five-star recruits, Ewers will almost certainly get drafted. It doesn’t matter how poorly you played in college when you have better traits than most Day 3 picks. Dallas will feel like home to Ewers, and he could stick on the roster as a QB3 and fight for the backup job.”

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Was the No. 1 Ranked High School Player in the 2021 Recruiting Class

Ewers is a complicated NFL prospect as his collegiate career did not go quite as planned after being a five-star recruit. Both 247Sports and Rivals had Ewers ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Longhorns quarterback threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes in 14 games during the 2024 season. Ewers was able to lead Texas to a College Football Playoff run, but questions remain about making the jump to the NFL.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has a third-round grade on Ewers, comparing the signal-caller to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell.

“Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile on Ewers. “The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling. He spins it with a sudden release and good touch over the first two levels and makes it look easy when he finds a rhythm. He won a high percentage of his career starts but struggled to put points on the board in most big games in 2024.

“… The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.”