Cowboys Dealt Concerning News Before Ravens Game Amid NFL Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take on Baltimore Ravens, but the question is whether the game should be played. On the eve of the major Cowboys-Ravens showdown, the NFL continued to emphasize that the field conditions at the historic Maracanã Stadium are ready for the game.

Yet, videos and reports from Rio present a concerning picture as to whether the field is safe for an NFL game. NFLPA executive director JC Tretter released a concerning statement on September 25, on the status of the Maracana field for the Ravens-Cowboys game.

“Based on our experts’ assessment, the field needed better traction and stability,” Tretter noted, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “They recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together and brought in equipment to reinforce as much of the field as possible before the game. Our experts will remain engaged and continue evaluating conditions through kickoff.”

Dak Prescott Dismissed Concerns About Maracana Field in Rio: ‘Been Tackled on Concrete’

105.3 The Fan posted a video showing a close-up of the field. For those already skeptical about the conditions, the video will do little to give you confidence in the field.

As for the Cowboys players, Dak Prescott attempted to downplay the skepticism citing some of the places where he grew up playing football.

“I trust my equipment, the cleats that I’m going to have,” Prescott said regarding the playing conditions in Brazil, per Marca. “Not really even looking into the news about how people feel about the field. If it’s the surface we’re going to play on, let’s go do it.

“Where I’m from, I’ve played on worse. Been tackled on concrete. So the fact that the grass is soft, we’ll take it, I’ll take it anyways. I hope not to hit it anyways.”

NFLPA Issued Concerning Statement on Field Condition Ahead of Cowboys-Ravens Game in Brazil

Part of the challenge is that the Maracana field is built for soccer, while American football requires some level of difference for the surface. The stadium has hosted some of the most iconic soccer competitions in history.

Yet, after a season in Rio that has been even more rainy than normal, there is reason for concern.

Tretter added some of the other factors that could be concerning for both the Ravens and Cowboys players. Dallas is already dealing with multiple injuries to key starters prior to the trip to Rio.

“The concern heading into this week was that the field would be loose, patchy, and lead to excessive slipping,” Tretter added. “Those conditions are generally more of a playability and performance issue than a significant injury concern.

“But safety isn’t the only standard. Players should be able to perform at the level they expect of themselves and that fans expect from them.”