Cowboys 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Predicted to be a Bust

The Dallas Cowboys reunited with star running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason but not everybody is convinced that the three-time Pro Bowler is going to have a storybook ending in Big D. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon predicted the biggest bust for every NFL team this season, and Elliott received the dreaded label for the Cowboys.

“In short: 2016 is a long time ago. Reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott is a fun concept, but Dallas might not be happy with the outcome,” Kenyon detailed in a July 14, 2024, story titled, “Predicting Every NFL Team’s Biggest Bust of the 2024 NFL Season.” He averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2021, then 3.8 in 2022 and 3.5 with the New England Patriots last season. Elliott doesn’t produce like a top back anymore.”

This point could be up for debate as gone are the days of Elliott’s six-year, $90 million contract the star previously signed with the Cowboys. Dallas released Elliott in 2023 as a result of this bloated contract, and the vet eventually inked a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Elliott signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Dallas this offseason. Based on this team-friendly deal, Elliott would have to severely underwhelm this season to be labeled a “bust” in 2024.

Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Is Coming Off a Career Low Production With the Patriots in 2023

The idea here is that fans could have unrealistic expectations based on Elliott’s star power versus his current level of production. Elliott is coming off a career-low 184 carries for 642 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in 17 appearances with the Patriots in 2023.

The playmaker was impactful in the passing game adding 51 receptions for 313 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Pats. This was Elliott’s best statistical season as a receiver since 2020.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Ezekiel Elliott’s Role in 2024: ‘We’re Running Back by Committee’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appears to have modest expectations about Elliott’s return. McCarthy has frequently used the term “running back by committee” throughout the offseason when referring to the team’s plan. The Cowboys coach also dismissed the idea that Elliott can return to the production from earlier in his career.

“I don’t think that’s fair. What do you mean? The guy carried the ball more than anybody in the history to football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role [in 2024],” McCarthy explained to reporters on May 11 when asked if Elliott could return to his previous role with the Cowboys.

“We’re running back by committee. But I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played I know in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape.”

What Cowboys Running Backs Will Join Ezekiel Elliott in the Team’s Rotation?

It is worth asking who will join Elliott on this committee in 2024, and the answer is far from certain. Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis are among the Cowboys running backs returning.

Dallas also signed veteran Royce Freeman in free agency and undrafted rookie free agent Nathaniel Peat. The Cowboys are going to be unable to keep all these running backs on the final roster.

It is fair to say this current group is a bit underwhelming unless one of these players outperforms expectations. A late running back addition would not be the most surprising move for the Cowboys in the coming weeks.