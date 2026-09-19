NFL Announces Punishment on Cowboys $24 Million Playmaker Before Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of regrets when it comes to the team’s Week 1 loss against the New York Giants. Among the Cowboys’ mishaps were costly penalties and one incident just got a lot more expensive.

Running back Javonte Williams apologized for his taunting penalty which resulted in a missed extra point attempt by Brandon Aubrey.

Now, the NFL announced an additional punishment for Williams as the running back was hit with a nearly $12,000 fine just 24 hours before the Commanders-Cowboys game.

“The NFL fined Cowboys RB Javonte Williams $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) — holding the ball towards a Giants defender after his TD last week,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a September 19, 2026, message on X.

“Williams also was penalized and Dallas missed the extra point.”

The good news is that these type of penalties do not result in suspensions, and Williams gets a chance to bounce back against the Commanders in Week 2.

Here’s a look at the costly play by Williams.



Cowboys RB Javonte Williams Signed a 3-Year, $24 Million Contract

Williams is now on the hook for a fine, but the star signed a lucrative new contract this offseason. The playmaker inked a three-year, $24 million deal which will more than cover his latest fine.

Williams already apologized to his teammates for the costly penalty.

“Cowboys running back Javonte Williams said he was fined by the NFL for the taunting penalty against the Giants,” All DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. detailed in a September 16, message on X.

“He said he apologized to his teammates and said it was out of character for him. He said it won’t happen again because he is through celebrating.”

Javonte Williams on Costly Cowboys Penalty: ‘I’m Just Going to Move Past It’

The questionable decision appeared to even surprise Williams. The Cowboys running back offered little in the way of an explanation after the Cowboys’ loss to the Giants, except to emphasize that it was a mistake.

“I’m a pro,” Williams noted, per Yahoos Sports. “I know better than that. I shouldn’t have did it.

“I’m going to correct it. It is what it is. I’m just going to move past it.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Called Out Offensive Line for Lack of Rushing Attack vs. Giants

On the field, it was a modest outing by Williams in the season opener. Williams posted 12 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown in a losing effort against the Giants.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sent a blunt message about the team’s lack of blocking following the loss to the Giants.

“I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front,” Schottenheimer noted, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game.

“Javonte (Williams) was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game.”

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Commanders in the NFL odds for Week 2, per FanDuel. Both NFC East teams are looking for their first win of the season.