Cowboys Pro Bowler Drops Crazy Quote on Playmaker’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are still celebrating the team’s comeback win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, but wide receiver Jalen Tolbert’s game-winning touchdown nearly did not happen. Tolbert sustained what appeared to be a hit in the groin area on the previous play and looked like he was going to be sidelined.

Dallas called a timeout which allowed Tolbert to catch his breath enough to remain in the game. Cowboys Pro Bowl offensive linemen Tyler Smith dropped a hilarious quote about Tolbert’s injury.

“Bro, it was miraculous. JT [Tolbert] literally sprained his [expletive] nuts – excuse me, sorry guys – sprained his nuts the play before,” Smith told reporters on October 7, 2024. “Comes back, makes the game-winner. Unbelievable. Extend the play, there’s guys playing above the 2.3. Dudes emptying the clip. It was great stuff.”

Jalen Tolbert on Late-Game Injury vs. Steelers: ‘I Couldn’t Breathe for a Second’

Tolbert has emerged as a key part of the Cowboys offense and will likely remained heavily involved with Brandin Cooks sidelined. The playmaker posted a career-high 7 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. After the win, Tolbert did not sound like a player that is concerned about the injury and admitted the ball simply hit him in an area that is less than ideal.

“It was a low ball, I thought I could get underneath it and ended up taking a one-hopper to the private[s],” Tolbert said in his October 7 press conference. “I couldn’t breathe for a second, but once they called the timeout, I knew I had to go back in the game, my team needed me.

“That’s the moments that I work hard for. I wasn’t going to be out in that moment. So, no matter what, I was going on the field and like I said, I knew the play call,” Tolbert continued.

“I knew the options that were available on the play call. Knew the coverage they would run. All I had to do is get through clean and make a play. And like I said, that’s what big-time players do in big-time moments. When the ball comes your way, your team’s counting on you to make plays.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Took Blame for the Bad Pass to Jalen Tolbert

It has been quite the journey for Tolbert after being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft with the No. 88 overall pick. Tolbert struggled to make a consistent impact during his first two NFL seasons.

The wideout’s numbers against Pittsburgh topped his entire production during his rookie season in 2022. Dak Prescott took the blame for the missed throw that nearly sidelined Tolbert before the playmaker caught the game-winning touchdown.

“And then the [touchdown] play we ran is one of our most comfortable plays. That and honestly, the play before that, throwing it to Tolbert low,” Prescott explained to reporters on October 7. “It’s a miss on my part, was halfway in between running it up the middle and trying to throw it low before the safety came back and just wanted one more opp [opportunity] at it.

“And luckily, we had the fourth down, and it was special to get it back to Tolbert. He did a a great job of coming across the field, getting open.”