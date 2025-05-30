Cowboys Get Good Quarterback News This Week

While Dallas Cowboys fans are anxiously awaiting to see how Dak Prescott has recovered from his season-ending hamstring injury, there is an additional quarterback who is also garnering attention. The Cowboys traded for Joe Milton over the offseason, and the early results appear to be positive on the newest Dallas signal-caller.

Milton had a solid first outing during a Cowboys OTA practice on May 29, 2025. This is good news as Dallas appears to have some insurance behind Prescott, who has not played since November 3.

“Solid day for Cowboys QB Joe Milton,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris detailed in a May 29, message on X. “Much more consistent than last week’s availability. I had him charted at 7-for-8 passing with the second-team unit.”

Milton has a good partner in helping him get adjusted to life in Dallas. The new Cowboys quarterback was assigned a locker next to star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“One thing I could confirm today in the Cowboys locker room: CeeDee Lamb and Joe Milton are, in fact, locker mates right next to each other,” DLLS Cowboys’ Joseph Hoyt noted in a May 29, X message.

Cowboys HC Brian Schotttenheimer Claims Joe Milton & Dak Prescott Are Both in the ‘Developmental Phase’

As the team transitions to new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s system, it sounds like both Prescott and Milton are still getting adjusted. Schottenheimer admitted that Milton’s college system with the Tennessee Volunteers may lengthen the transition for the signal-caller.

“I think they (quarterbacks) all are (in the developmental phase),” Schottenheimer explained on May 29, per DLLS Cowboys’ Clarence Hill Jr. “I think Dak is in the developmental phase. That sounds crazy for a guy who has played that much. There are things that we are tweaking with Dak. I don’t think it’s just for Joe. Joe is a guy, we obviously know about the talent, but the system that he came from in Tennessee, created some challenges in terms of what he has to learn and things like that.

“The minute these quarterbacks think they’ve figured it all out that’s when it’s probably time for them to do something different. The way defenses attack in this league it makes it almost impossible to relax.”



Dak Prescott on Joe Milton: ‘All I Care About Is Everybody Pushing Everybody & Getting Better’

The Cowboys quarterbacks behind Prescott will look a lot different in 2025. Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in NFL free agency, while Trey Lance joined the Los Angeles Chargers. Prescott admitted that Rush will be missed but spoke about being committed to helping Milton develop.



“Anybody that’s played with me or been in that quarterback room knows that all I care about is everybody pushing everybody and getting better,” Prescott said in April, per Athlon Sports. “I’ve already worked with Will (Grier) for years, know his mindset. I’m excited to add Joe to the room and I know Will is as well.”

The Cowboys are hoping Milton will not need to see the field this season. This would mean Prescott remains healthy, but it is hard not to get excited about Milton’s upside at just 25 years old.