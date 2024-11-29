Micah Parsons Turns Heads With Bold 3-Word Message on Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are on a winning streak and star pass rusher Micah Parsons thinks this is just the beginning for the franchise. After the team’s 27-20 victory against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, Parsons took to social media to express his confidence in the Cowboys moving forward.

“We ain’t done 😤😤😤,” Parsons said in a November 28, 2024, message on X.

Dallas has two more very winnable games versus the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers in consecutive weeks. Not to spoil Parsons’ hopes, but things get much more challenging to end December.

The Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders to close the season. The good news for Dallas is two of these final three games are at home.

The Cowboys Have a Less Than 1% Chance to Make the NFL Playoffs

Dallas still faces an uphill battle to make the the postseason. Even after the Cowboys’ two recent wins, Dallas has a less than 1% chance to make the NFL playoffs, per The Athletic’s computer model.

The Cowboys sit at No. 12 in the NFC standings at 5-7, well behind the Washington Commanders who are holding the final No. 7 playoff spot with a 7-5 record.

“Now my focus is heading to the Bengals, understanding how they’re going to attack us, who they got,” Parsons explained on November 28, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “They got some dudes.

“Hopefully we get D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] and maybe Trevon [Diggs] hopefully so we’re fully loaded, and I know they’ll be fully loaded. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Dallas Cowboys Currently Hold the No. 14 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The challenge for the Cowboys is the team’s slow start has likely taken the franchise out of postseason contention, especially with the Eagles and Commanders expected to make the playoffs. Dallas’ recent winning streak also means the Cowboys are falling in the NFL draft order.

After previously being inside the top 10, the Cowboys hold the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NFL draft heading into the remaining Week 13 games. Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice and Charles McDonald project the Cowboys will take Michigan Wolverines defensive linemen Mason Graham in their latest mock draft.

“Dallas has been run on relentlessly this year, and has a dire need to get better up front and become a more stout team,” Tice and McDonald wrote in a November 28, mock draft. “Graham helps with that and he has the potential to be a real enforcer up front, which the Cowboys are desperately missing right now.”

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ Winning Streak: ‘This Is Where We Deserve to Be’

As for Parsons, the star defender posted 3 tackles and 1.5 sacks versus the Giants on Thanksgiving. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy still sees hope ahead for Dallas.

“We feel a lot differently today than we did Saturday night going into Washington,” McCarthy noted, per Archer. “That’s fair and accurate. It’s a good feeling. This is where we deserve to be. We’ve had to fight to get here.

“We’re still in the valley of adversity. We’ve taken two steps forward, but we’ve still got a long ways to go. We recognize that.”