Cowboys Dealt Major News on Tuesday

After months of NFL rumors, the Dallas Cowboys received some major news ahead of free agency. Dallas was able to retain one of the franchise’s key players rather than the veteran hitting NFL free agency.

With a potential $25 million franchise tag looming, the Cowboys are re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to new four-year, $80 million contract. Defensive tackle continues to be one of Dallas’ weaker positions, but the unit gets a major boost by retaining Odighizuwa.

“The Cowboys and standout DL Osa Odighizuwa have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $80M deal, per me and @MikeGarafolo, with $58M guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a March 4, 2025, message on X. “One of the top tackles in the market, Odighizuwa stays in Dallas on a deal done by agent Sam Leaf of @BallengeeGroup.”



Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa Was Projected to Have a 3-Year, $62.9 Million Contract

Spotrac projected Odighizuwa’s market value to be a three-year, $62.9 million contract. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz outlined why the news is a major deal for the Cowboys.

“Osa Odighizuwa has been a homegrown talent and is loved in the Cowboys’ locker room,” Schultz said in a March 4, post on X. “Had Dallas not gotten this deal done and he made it to the open market, there would’ve been a line of teams interested and offering huge money. Dallas stepped up and got it done without a tag needed.”

Dallas still faces a challenge in getting Odighizuwa help for the interior part of the defensive line. Odighizuwa’s new deal includes $52 million in guaranteed money, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker.



The Cowboys Avoided Having to Use the $25 Million Franchise Tag

It is a sign of how much faith Dallas has in the defender moving forward. Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa revealed why re-signing Odighizuwa is a win rather than using the franchise tag.

“There are so many pros for the Cowboys getting a deal done with Osa: Beat the tag deadline. Avoid the drama from it all,” Ochoa noted in a March 4, message on X. “Reward a homegrown player. Great value for the deal overall. Take care of a need and can focus elsewhere. Less pressure (generally speaking) on Mazi now.”

Stephen Jones on Cowboys’ Offseason Plans: ‘We’re Going to Be Selectively Aggressive’

Now, the question is what additional moves Dallas will make in NFL free agency after a quiet 2024 offseason. Over the last year, the Cowboys have prioritized re-signing their own star players. Yet, Dallas will need to make some outside moves in order to return to contention in the NFC East, especially given the strength of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Jones explained to The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a February 24, interview. “We’re going to be selectively aggressive.

“There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”