Cowboys Cut 24-Year-Old Running Back Amid Tight Position Battle

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of cuts including the release of rookie running back Nathaniel Peat. As the Cowboys get closer to finalizing the team’s 53-man roster, the undrafted running back is among the players looking for a new home. Dallas has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to finalize the team’s roster.

Dallas also announced the following players were released: receiver Deontay Burnett, offensive linemen Cohl Cabral, cornerback Josh DeBerry, linebacker Willie Harvey, tight end Alec Holler, wideout Cam Johnson, linebacker Jason Johnson and cornerback Eric Scott. Additionally, three players were waived with an injury designation: wide receiver David Durden, pass rusher Viliami Fehoko and defensive end Durrell Johnson.

The Cowboys still have more difficult decisions to make at the running back position. For now, Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are all on the roster. Dallas also has fullback-running back hybrid Hunter Luepke.

Dallas signed Peat this offseason as an undrafted free agent following the NFL draft in April. Peat had collegiate stints with Stanford and Missouri.

The Cowboys Are Predicted to Cut Royce Freeman & Malik Davis

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf projected Dowdle will begin the season as the Cowboys starting running back, beating out Elliott in the position battle. Dallas only carries four backs in the analyst’s latest roster projections with Dowdle, Elliott, Vaughn and Luepke all making the roster.

This would make Freeman among Dallas’ notable roster cuts. The final running back spot could come down to Vaughn versus Freeman. After a slow start to training camp while battling injuries, Vaughn has taken advantage of his opportunities during preseason action.

“The Cowboys have embraced a running back-by-committee approach for the season, and Dowdle should get a shot to be the lead,” Yousuf detailed in an August 24, 2024, story titled, “Final Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Does DaRon Bland’s injury affect decisions?” “He had a solid showing at the end of last year in limited opportunity. Elliott is a lock, serving the role of a bruiser and pass protector. Luepke is the do-it-all fullback who has added tight end to his role this camp.

“The intrigue here is Royce Freeman or Vaughn. Freeman is the bigger, more downhill runner. Vaughn is the small, shifty back with elusiveness. Both have special teams value on different units,” Yousuf added.

“Who gets the final spot could come down to what role the Cowboys envision for the third player of the committee, and who they could best slip through the league and add to the practice squad. After being hampered by injuries for a while, Vaughn has again put together a strong preseason (nine carries, 53 yards Saturday).”

Could the Cowboys Trade for a Veteran Running Back?

Regardless of what players Dallas keeps at the position, owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team could make a mid-season trade. Jones discussed a potential move after the team passed on drafting a running back.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones remarked during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”