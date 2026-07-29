Ex-Cowboys $13 Million Quarterback Joins NFC Team Amid Concerning News

The latest NFL news reveals a familiar face for Dallas Cowboys fans is on the move. Training camp is just starting around the country and the Atlanta Falcons are already dealing with multiple injuries at quarterback.

Former Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is signing with the Falcons as a bit of insurance amid the concerning injuries. Michael Penix continues to recover from a season-ending injury, while Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a new back injury.

“With Atlanta QB Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a tight back and Michael Penix still not practicing due to a knee injury, the Falcons are signing veteran quarterback Cooper Rush, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a series of July 29, 2026, messages on X.

Ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Was Released by the Ravens Before Signing With the Falcons

After spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Rush played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Rush appeared in four games, including two starts, throwing for 303 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.

The veteran signal-caller bolted Dallas to sign a two-year, $6.2 million contract with Baltimore in 2025. Rush was released in March making the quarterback a free agent.

“From an undrafted rookie wearing #7 to an eight year veteran wearing #10, I appreciated every moment in a Cowboys uniform,” Rush noted on Instagram after leaving Dallas in 2025.

“Thank you Dallas for all of the love that you showed to me and family. I’m excited for the next chapter but forever grateful for the first one.”

The Falcons Are Dealing With Injuries to Michael Penix & Tua Tagovailoa

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi provided an overview of the Falcons current quarterback situation. Penix has still not been cleared to take reps in 11-on-11 drills.

“Falcons QB recap: Tua Tagovailoa will not practice (tight back, per @AdamSchefter) today, but is expected back next week,” Raimondi noted in a July 29, message on X. “Michael Penix Jr. is not yet cleared for 11-on-11 team sessions.

“Trevor Siemian has been released due to an injury. Undrafted free agent Jack Strand is currently the only healthy QB on the roster. The Falcons will sign Cooper Rush today, per Schefter.”