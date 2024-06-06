Cowboys Drop Testy 5-Word Message on Star CeeDee Lamb’s Holdout

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not a fan of discussing what players are attending offseason workouts. McCarthy was not in the mood to talk about CeeDee Lamb’s absence as the wide receiver officially began a holdout during mandatory minicamp practices. It remains to be seen if Lamb will attend training camp if an extension is not reached.

“CeeDee’s not here today, so,” McCarthy said during a June 5, 2024 press conference when asked if the team expected Lamb to be with the team.

After an awkward pause, McCarthy showed a bit of sarcasm regarding the continued interest in players who have been absent from practices. McCarthy later described Lamb as being “engaged” with the team throughout the offseason despite the contract stare down.

“I tell you what, you guys do such a helluva a job with attendance, so I’ll make sure you have some work to do at practice,” McCarthy added with a sarcastic grin. “That’s your one for the day, okay. We’ll see how good you are.”

Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb Is Projected to Land a 4-Year, $136 Million Deal

Lamb completed a four-year, $14 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys picked up the wideout’s fifth-year option for $17.9 million in 2024. As things stand now, Lamb would be a free agent in 2025, but Dallas also has the franchise tag the team could use to retain the wideout if no long-term deal is signed.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson just reset the market for NFL receivers with a four-year, $140 million. Given Lamb’s production, it is reasonable to think that the Cowboys playmaker could command something similar. Spotrac projects Lamb’s market value to be a four-year, $136 million contract, close to what Jefferson just signed.

Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb Could Be Fined More Than $100,000 for Missing Minicamp

Lamb and Micah Parsons were not required to be at voluntary OTA workouts. Where the tension rises is Lamb missing the mandatory minicamp sessions as Dallas can fine the star more than $101,000, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The fine schedule for missing mandatory minicamp: 🏈1st day: $16,953 🏈2nd day: $33,908 🏈3rd day: $50,855 Total: $101,716,” Schefter detailed with a June 5 message on X. “By skipping mandatory minicamp, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will be subject to $101,716 in fines.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Made Conflicting Comments on CeeDee Lamb’s Future

Earlier this offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some puzzling comments about Lamb’s future. Jones praised Lamb’s production but openly wondered if the star is worth sacrificing “four or five players to have him.”

“He’s out there and he’s more valuable than anybody else,” Jones explained on March 26, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris. “But that valuable, to have to give up four or five players to have him, you have to get that reconciled. That’s what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot quicker and easier said than done.”

During the same interview, Jones made more confusing comments stating things like “whoever has CeeDee.” Yet, the Cowboys still have Lamb under contract for another season while also having the franchise tag option to use for future years as well.

“Whoever has CeeDee, and I hope it’s us, they’re going to use him,” Jones remarked. “You have to. You just have to get that kind of mileage out of him. What has he shown us? That he’s capable of carrying that load. We’ve gotta have focus.”