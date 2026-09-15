Cowboys Cut Ties With Former 1,400-Yard, 20-TD Playmaker After Loss vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make moves in an attempt to improve the team’s rushing attack after the dismal performance from the unit against the New York Giants in Week 1. Dallas poached a new running back from the Atlanta Falcons, but the move meant the Cowboys had to cut ties with another veteran running back to make room on the roster.

The Cowboys announced the release of running back Israel Abanikanda to make room for new rusher Tyler Goodson. Abanikanda had a standout college football career at Pitt but has been unable to carve out a consistent role in the NFL.

Prior to being released, Abanikanda played in six NFL games but all for the New York Jets in 2023. During his final season at Pitt, Abanikanda posted an impressive 239 carries for 1,431 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as one of the best running backs in college football in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Is Frustrated by the Dallas’ Rushing Attack

Roster moves aside, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not pleased with how the team’s running backs performed against the Giants. Dallas rushed for just 69 total yards against the Giants, and Schottenheimer indicated that the team was pushed around.

“I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front,” Schottenheimer said of the Giants-Cowboys game, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game.

“Javonte (Williams) was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game.”

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams Takes Blame for Taunting Penalty

In addition to the alarming production by the Cowboys running backs, there was also Javonte Williams‘ costly taunting penalty. After the loss, Williams took accountability for the poor decision.

“I’m a pro,” Williams noted, per Yahoos Sports. “I know better than that. I shouldn’t have did it.

“I’m going to correct it. It is what it is. I’m just going to move past it.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Cut Ties With Israel Abanikanda After Poaching Falcons RB Tyler Goodson

As for the Cowboys’ new addition at running back, what can fans expect from Goodson? The newest Dallas running back had a standout college football career at Iowa.

Goodson notched 256 carries for 1,151 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 appearances during the 2021 season. The playmaker posted a 4.42-second 40 time in the 2022 NFL Combine.

“Runner with average size and athleticism, and below-average toughness to add yardage beyond what his offensive line creates for him,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein outlined in a pre-draft scouting report. “Goodson played in Iowa’s zone-heavy run scheme but lacks elements like vision and decisiveness, which are usually associated with successful zone runners on the pro level.

“He rarely runs with authority or a willingness to create for himself through contact and doesn’t appear to have explosive top-end speed to lean on. There aren’t traits or positional skills that stand out enough to warrant more than a late-round glance.”