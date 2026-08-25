Cowboys Cut Ties With 300-Pound ‘Hidden Gem’ Rookie Days Before Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves as the team looks to finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the NFL deadline on Sunday, August 30. Dallas signed tight end Mitchell Van Vooren, leaving one rookie on the outside looking in amid roster cuts.

The Cowboys released defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam to make room for Van Vooren. Dallas previously signed the undrafted 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle.

USA Today’s Kenneth Ball labeled Gilliam as a “potential hidden gem” earlier this offseason.

“The Dallas Cowboys boast a ton of intriguing young talent, including a potential hidden gem in the defensive trenches: former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam,” Ball noted in a June 29, story titled, “Cowboys UDFA tackle hopes to capitalize on training camp opportunity.”

“… Gilliam leverages a naturally low center of gravity and excellent sudden power out of his stance to gain instant leverage on interior blockers. He pairs this explosive initial step with highly active, violent hand usage to swim and slip past interior offensive linemen before they can anchor.”

Let’s explore the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on New DC Christian Parker: ‘He Is a First Time Coordinator That Doesn’t Act Like a First Time Coordinator’

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After being one of the worst NFL defenses in 2025, the transformed unit faces more difficult decisions in the coming days thanks to the team’s newfound depth. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is already garnering attention from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Incredible communicator. I can’t say that enough,” Schottenheimer said of Parker on July 28, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “The way you know he’s an elite coach is when you walk by his office and players, I mean multiple players are in there wanting to listen and talk to him about scheme and things like that.

“… He is a first time coordinator that doesn’t act like a first time coordinator. Christian’s been preparing for [being a coordinator] for four, five, six years,” Schottenheimer added.

“He’s known that this is where he wanted to be, in the defensive coordinator chair of an NFL football team. Maybe the hardest working coach I’ve ever been around.”

Who Will Be the Cowboys QB2: Sam Howell or Joe Milton?

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Dallas faces the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 28, in the team’s final preseason game then will have to finalize the franchise’s roster by Sunday, August 30. All this leads to the Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants on September 13.

One of these roster decisions is who will emerge as the Cowboys backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Sam Howell and Joe Milton have both performed well during the NFL preseason.

“If you would just take the training camp competition, it’s probably neck and neck, and Sam maybe a little bit ahead,” Schottenheimer said of the quarterbacks on August 24, per DallasCowboys.com.

“That’s why we actually started Sam in the first game against Seattle. But Joe’s put together two really good performances, and this will be another fun week for them to keep battling.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer projects that Dallas will keep both Milton and Howell on the roster.