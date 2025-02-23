Cowboys May Cut Ties With Underperforming 24-Year-Old, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys face plenty of difficult decisions this NFL offseason, and there are several current players who could be in danger of being released in the coming months. Spotrac projects the Cowboys are nearly $3 million over the cap heading into the offseason.

This does not account for the team’s future draft picks and additional moves the franchise will make. All this shows the Cowboys will need to move on from some veterans.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada suggested Dallas starts with a small move and work its way up to potential higher ticketed cuts. The analyst floated 24-year-old linebacker Damone Clark as a potential cut candidate.

“The Cowboys have a lot of work to do this offseason, starting $2.8 million in the red and not particularly flush with cuttable, cap-saving players,” Okada wrote in a February 17, 2025, article titled, “2025 NFL free agency: Derek Carr, Tyler Lockett among 21 notable cut candidates on NFC teams.” “There are a couple key starters who could be released (especially with post-June 1 designations) to save big money, but that might hurt more than it helps.

“Instead, Dallas will likely need to restructure contracts, shift money and be (typically) inactive in free agency … and maybe penny-pinch on guys like Damone Clark. Clark started just two games in 2024, totaled 28 tackles and logged more snaps on special teams (71 percent) than defense (just 18 percent). His release would net just $3.3 million in savings, but every dollar counts, and he’s simply not an impact player.”

Cowboys Cut Candidate Damone Clark’s Production Dropped Drastically in 2024

Clark’s four-year, $3.9 million contract is far from the biggest problem the Cowboys have financially. Yet, Clark’s salary is slated to jump up from $985,000 to $3.2 million in 2025.

After starting all 17 games in 2023, Clark took a step back with just two starts in 2024. Clark’s production also took a step back notching 28 tackles last season compared to 109 in 2024.

Micah Parsons’ Projected Contract Value Is a 4-Year, $134.8 Million Deal

Keep in mind, star pass rusher Micah Parsons is heading for a massive contract extension. Spotrac projects Parsons’ market value is a four-year, $134.8 million.

This is quite a jump from the four-year, $17 million rookie deal Parsons just finished. The Athletic’s Jon Machota identified Parsons’ future as well as potential free agency moves as the two biggest question marks heading into the Cowboys offseason.

“Do team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones plan to be more aggressive in veteran free agency or with trades?” Machota pondered in a February 23, story titled, “What we’re watching at 2025 NFL combine: Myles Garrett trade rumors, QB carousel and more.” “Where things stand with Micah Parsons and his contract situation is important, but Parsons isn’t going anywhere. Not being more aggressive in building around Parsons would be an issue. Both Joneses will be around most of the week in Indianapolis.

“… Dallas clearly didn’t do enough to add quality veterans to fill roster holes last year. The Philadelphia Eagles are probably the NFL’s best in this area. For the Cowboys to close the gap, the roster-building strategy needs to change and be more aggressive. But will it?”