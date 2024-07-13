Cowboys Predicted to Cut New Running Back Before Playing a Game for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys added running back Royce Freeman this offseason, but there is some debate whether the veteran will actually suit up for the franchise. Fans may remember that a similar thing happened to Ronald Jones II in 2023.

The Cowboys signed Jones last offseason only to later release the running back before he ever played in Dallas. The Athletic’s Jon Machota’s latest roster projections has Freeman being released and not making the final 53-man roster. Malik Davis also does not make the final roster in these projections.

“Malik Davis and Royce Freeman will have a chance to be part of this final four,” Machota detailed in a July 3, 2024, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Trey Lance vs. Cooper Rush, decisions on the D-line.” “It’s difficult to see Dallas keeping more than that at a position it hasn’t invested very much.

“This is also a spot where someone not on the current roster ends up on the 53 during the season. If they aren’t getting the job done, a move will need to be made. It’s arguably Dallas’ weakest position group.”

The Cowboys Are Looking to Replace Former Starting Running Back Tony Pollard

The following four running backs make the Cowboys roster in Machota’s projections: Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke. Freeman played in 14 games for the Los Angeles Rams notching 77 carries for 319 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023.

The running back also had stints with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Even with the offseason additions of Elliott and Freeman, the running back position remains a question mark in Dallas.

The Cowboys chose to pass on signing one of the top veteran running backs in free agency. Former starter Tony Pollard bolted Dallas to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Finally, the Cowboys did not address the position in the 2024 NFL draft.

It would not be a surprise if the Cowboys made a late addition to bolster the position. Regardless, Freeman’s role on the team is far from certain. Freeman signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Cowboys this offseason.

How Much of a Role Can Ezekiel Elliott Have for the Cowboys in 2024?

Dallas is hoping Elliott can jump back in the time machine and be a key part of the team’s rushing attack. In his one season outside of Dallas, Elliott posted 184 carries for 642 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in 17 appearances for the New England Patriots in 2023.

This was the lowest rushing production of Elliott’s career. Conversely, Elliott was active in the passing game notching 51 receptions for 313 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, his best numbers since 2020.

Dallas may be relying on Elliott this season, but the team has attempted to set realistic expectations. Earlier this offseason, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy squashed the notion that Elliott would return to being a bell cow running back.

“I don’t think that’s fair. What do you mean? The guy carried the ball more than anybody in the history to football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role [in 2024],” McCarthy told reporters on May 11 when asked if Elliott could return to his former role with the Cowboys.

“We’re running back by committee. But I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played I know in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves. He’s in good shape.”