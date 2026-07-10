Cowboys Linked to Controversial Move for $5 Million 36-TD Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have been in search for a developmental quarterback to be the eventual successor for Dak Prescott. Dallas has struck two recent trades with their eyes on young signal-callers.

First, the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance in 2023, a move that did not prove to amount to much in the way of a permanent solution. Despite being a former top-three draft pick, Lance did not show enough promise to give the Cowboys confidence before the quarterback signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas went on to make another trade for quarterback Joe Milton during the 2025 offseason. Yet, the Cowboys now have their eyes on another young signal-caller.

Dallas considered using as much as a conditional second-round pick to select Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby had the NFL opted to host a supplemental draft, per CowboysRoundtable.com’s Mike Fisher.

Let’s dive into the latest rumors on the Cowboys’ interest in potentially landing a new quarterback.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Considered Giving Up a 2nd-Round Pick for Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby

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As a recap of the Sorsby saga, the quarterback is fighting for his college football eligibility after admitting to gambling on the sport, including his own team. There was talk Sorsby could enter the supplemental draft, but the NFL opted to take this option off the table.

During this draft, teams can bid on college players who were not in the traditional NFL draft by giving up a future draft pick. The Cowboys were considering giving up a second-round pick for Sorsby had the supplemental draft happened, per Fisher.

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“An NFL source tells CowboysRoundtable.com that the Cowboys were ‘very interested’ in selecting Sorsby as a developmental prospect behind Dak Prescott,” Fisher wrote in a July 9, story titled.

“How interested? Maybe so much so that Dallas might’ve spent a second-round pick for a shot at the 6-3, 235-pound player, whose statistical body of work comes via two seasons as the Cincinnati starting quarterback, where he threw for over 5,600 yards and 45 touchdowns.”

Brendan Sorsby’s Projected NIL Value for 2026 Is $5 Million

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For now, it appears the Cowboys will have to wait until the 2027 NFL draft for their chance to land Sorsby. The signal-caller transferred to Texas Tech from Big 12 foe Cincinnati over the offseason.

Sorsby is not expected to be eligible to play this season. The signal-caller threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while competing 61.6% of his passes in 12 games during the 2025 season.

Sorsby added 580 rushing yards and nine TDs added on the ground. What Sorsby would have commanded in the supplemental draft (from the Cowboys or otherwise) may never be known.

Sorsby’s NIL deal with Texas Tech has been estimated to be as much as $6 million annually with On3 projecting this number to be closer to $5 million.

NFL Draft 2027: Brendan Sorsby Is Viewed as a Potential 1st-Round Pick

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The quarterback appears to have a wide range of opinions regarding his NFL future, which is undoubtedly complicated by the gambling drama as well. ESPN’s Ben Solak labeled Sorsby as a potential first-round pick based on his talent.

“In the context of recent NFL drafts, in which players such as (Michael) Penix, (Bo) Nix and Ty Simpson were first-round picks, I would have expected Sorsby to go in the first round of the draft this past April,” ESPN’s Ben Solak detailed in a June 17, story titled, “Brendan Sorsby to NFL supplemental draft: Best traits, fits.”

“He’s far from a perfect prospect, and sitting a year would help him a ton. But he has the combination of size, arm talent, speed and feel that make a plus starter in the league.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Still Has 3 Seasons Remaining on a $240 Million Contract

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Prescott’s career does not appear to be anywhere close to finished. The quarterback’s four-year, $240 million contract is slated to go through 2028.

Prescott is 32 years old in an era where quarterbacks appear to be playing longer than any position not named kicker.

It will be worth watching how aggressive the Cowboys continue to be in their pursuit of another quarterback. There is always the chance Milton develops into a viable player making this a complicated question ahead of the 2027 NFL draft.