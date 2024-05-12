Cowboys May Sign 23-TD Quarterback After Extended Tryout

There is another quarterback that is catching the eyes of the Dallas Cowboys in former Northwest Missouri State signal-caller Mike Hohensee Jr. The Cowboys needed a quarterback for rookie minicamp given the team did not draft or sign a player at the position. Dallas brought in Hohensee on a tryout basis and the rookie is already impressing.

“One player, former NW Missouri State QB Mike Hohensee, is at Cowboys rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, giving team an arm for its on-field work,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed in a May 10, 2024 message on X. “Hohensee and second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland are the only unsigned players here.”

Hohensee has already caught the attention of the Cowboys coaching staff. The undrafted quarterback could present the front office with a dilemma as the team already has Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance under contract for this season.

There is already plenty of interest in the position as Prescott is going into the final season of his current deal. Head coach Mike McCarthy gushed about the first impression Hohensee is making during minicamp.

“I do not recall a young quarterback coming in here on a tryout and commanding the huddle,” McCarthy explained during a May 10 press conference. “And the quality of just the reps of getting in and out of the huddle and the understanding being this high.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Considering Signing QB Mike Hohensee Jr.

Play

Hohensee has solid NFL size at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds. The quarterback threw for 1,974 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 62% of his passes in nine appearances during the 2023 season.

Hohensee also added a rushing touchdown last season. The Cowboys are considering whether to sign Hohensee which would mean the team carries four quarterbacks heading into training camp.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy added it will be a ‘conversation’ Saturday about whether to carry four quarterbacks into training camp,” Gehlken noted in a May 10 message on X. “Mike Hohensee may be earning an extended opportunity.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys QB Mike Hohensee Jr. Received a Shoutout From Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

Play

It is not just the Cowboys who Hohensee has impressed. Heading into the draft, the quarterback earned a shoutout from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

“Keep working young man, know you will be ready when that moment comes!” Warner remarked in a March 25 message on X.

The undrafted rookie is the son of former NFL quarterback Mike Hohensee, who also spent time in the CFL, AFL and USFL. It appears being the son of a former pro quarterback is helping Hohensee make some noise despite going undrafted.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Move on From Cooper Rush & Sign Mike Hohensee Jr. as the Team’s 3rd QB?

Play

Even if Dallas opts to sign Hohensee, the quarterback still has a lot to prove before making the final roster. No NFL team carries four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Last season, the Cowboys utilized Lance as the team’s emergency quarterback on gameday while Prescott and Rush remained ahead on the depth chart. It is worth pondering whether Dallas will push to have Lance take over backup duties as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract.

Could the Cowboys explore trading or releasing Rush prior to Week 1? This would open up an opportunity for Hohensee to take over the third quarterback duties. The rookie still has a lot to prove before presenting the Cowboys with a difficult decision.