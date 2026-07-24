Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With $29 Million 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys season is fast approaching which means head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the team’s coaching staff face some difficult roster decisions. George Pickens‘ future has dominated the offseason headlines, but the Cowboys also have several additional wide receivers worth watching in training camp.

Behind Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas has plenty of talented veterans fighting for limited roster spots. The Cowboys signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, but there is no guarantee the wideout will make the final 53-man roster.

Valdes-Scantling is on a one-year, $1.4 million contract but only $187,500 is guaranteed, per Spotrac. This means that the Cowboys can cut ties with the veteran playmaker and have little financial ramifications.

Sports Illustrated’s Randy Gurzi offered early roster projections for Dallas. The analyst has Valdes-Scantling among the receivers projected to get cut.

Here’s a look at the wideouts who make the final roster in Gurzi’s projections: Lamb, Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Traeshon Holden.

This means that Valdes-Scantling, Jonathan Mingo and Anthony Smith are among the notable cuts.

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys rumors.

Cowboys Rumors: Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Roster Bubble Ahead of Training Camp

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If all things are equal when considering two veteran wideouts, Valdes-Scantling possesses experience playing for a contender as a 2-time Super Bowl champion thanks to his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, the veteran struggled to make an impact in 2025 during his short time with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Valdes-Scantling has earned $29.4 million over his NFL career. The good news for the wideout is he appears to have already grabbed Schottenheimer’s attention.

“Special teams. When you get through those first three guys, four and five have to have special teams value,” Schottenheimer said of the potential deciding factor at wide receiver, per Cowboys Roundtable. “Ryan Flournoy, I really think, is taking the next step. I think he’s got a chance to be a terrific receiver in this league, but he’s shown up for us on special teams in a big way.

“MVS [Valdes-Scantling], doing an awesome job. He has to play special teams. He knows that. He hasn’t done that a whole lot. He’s got the speed to be a gunner. When you get through that first low 40 number, those last 10, nine, eight roster spots, it’s going to come down to special teams. I think that’s a big part of it.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: ‘It’s Super Bowl or Bust’

Heading into the season, quarterback Dak Prescott is not shying away from lofty expectations. The challenge is whether Dallas can finally live up to the buzz.

“That’s the one thing I love about the Cowboys nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it’s Super Bowl or bust,” Prescott noted on July 17, per DallasCowboys.com. “And truthfully, that’s the only reason you play this game.

“And so if that’s not your mindset, if that’s not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don’t have the right passion. You’re not a true winner. So absolutely, we’re working every day for it.”