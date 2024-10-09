Cowboys Bring in ‘Scrappy’ Ex-Chargers Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy week of roster moves heading into the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Dallas brought in a plethora of free agents for an October 8, 2024, workout which included former TCU standout quarterback Max Duggan throwing to several receivers.

“Denzel Mims got the attention because he is a former second round pick,” All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. detailed in an October 8 message on X. “But the Cowboys worked out two receivers and two defensive ends today.

“Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan was brought in to throw to receivers but the Cowboys got a look at him too. Source wouldn’t give up names as of yet. Only copped to Duggan.”

The Cowboys Passed on Signing Former TCU Standout Quarterback Max Duggan

So far, it looks like the Cowboys are passing on signing Duggan and Denzel Mims. The Cowboys already have three quarterbacks on the roster in Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that Duggan left The Star without a contract.

“The Cowboys worked outside Denzel Mims today but no deal is imminent at this moment,” Walker noted on X on October 8. “Also got a look Max Duggan— the former award-winning TCU quarterback getting throws in (to Mims) with Dallas personnel watching— no deal there, either. Also worked out 1 or 2 more, names TBD.”

The Los Angeles Chargers Selected QB Max Duggan in the 7th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Duggan is best known for his collegiate career at TCU. The quarterback led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game versus Georgia as the team went 13-2 during the 2022 season.

Duggan threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his passes in 2022. The quarterback also added 423 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. Duggan went on to be selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Coming out of TCU, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Duggan to former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The draft analyst praised Duggan for being “Scrappy” while displaying “toughness and leadership.”

“Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Duggan has proven himself to be capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs.

“However, he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan’s intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling.”

The Cowboys Signed Receiver Seth Williams & Pass Rusher Luiji Vilain

During his short NFL career, Duggan has had several stints with the Chargers. Most recently, Los Angeles released Duggan in August during the preseason. As for the Cowboys, the team signed wide receiver Seth Williams and pass rusher Luiji Vilain to the team’s practice squad after the October 8 workout.

“The Cowboys are signing WR Seth Williams and DE Luiji Vilain to practice squad after a workout Tuesday,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported in an October 8 message on X. “The club also worked out WRs Denzel Mims, Dante Pettis, Chad Cota, QB Max Duggan and DE Shaka Toney. DE Carl Lawson will be called up to 53-man roster from practice squad.”