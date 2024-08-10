Ex-$63 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back Wants to Join Cowboys: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are being pursued by four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cook has an interest in joining the Cowboys.

The NFL insider did not indicate if the Cowboys share an interest in adding Cook. Dallas is also intrigued about a potential trade for Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, per Fowler.

“The Cowboys know they face questions at running back after losing Tony Pollard to a bigger contract in Tennessee,” Fowler detailed in an August 9, 2024, story titled, “2024 NFL training camp news, buzz, fantasy football updates.” “They will monitor the Ezekiel Elliott-Rico Dowdle-Royce Freeman experience, while keeping a short list of external options, just in case.

“Carolina’s Miles Sanders is on that list. And Dalvin Cook has shown interest in playing for Dallas. As it stands, Elliott is slated as the starter, but the Cowboys will manage his snaps. They need Dowdle to stay healthy; McCarthy likes what he has shown in camp. And the team really likes Freeman’s tape from the Rams last season and believes he can be an impact RB2/RB3 option — a banger in small doses.”

The Cowboys Considered Signing Dalvin Cook Before Opting to Add Ezekiel Elliott: Report

This is not the first time this offseason that the Cowboys have been linked to Cook. Former Dallas Morning News insider Michael Gehlken previously reported that Dallas considered signing Cook before opting for a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott.

“In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited,” Gehlken said in an April 29, message on X. “It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length.”

How Much Could Dalvin Cook Give the Cowboys in 2024?

The question is what the Cowboys would be getting in Cook at this stage of his career. Gone are the days of Cook landing a five-year, $63 million deal the veteran signed with the Minnesota Vikings that was initially slated to run through 2025. Following his release by Minnesota, Cook inked a one-year, $7 million contract with the New York Jets last offseason.

The Jets season did not go as planned following Aaron Rodgers’ injury, and the team released Cook in January. Cook was able to sign with the Baltimore Ravens but made a limited impact in the postseason. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

Cook posted 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. The playmaker also added 15 catches for 78 receiving yards.

Sanders would be a more intriguing option in Dallas, but the Cowboys would have to give something up via trade to acquire the running back from the Panthers. The advantage of Cook is the Cowboys could sign the veteran as a free agent.

As things stand now, Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman are among the running backs fighting to be the team’s starter. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Dowdle is the early favorite to be the team’s lead back based on training camp. Cook is unlikely to be a threat to start, but could offer the Cowboys depth at the position if the price is right.