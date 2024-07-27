Cowboys Turn to Ex-Rivals by Signing Former Eagles & Commanders Receivers

The Dallas Cowboys are signing veteran receivers Deontay Burnett and Kelvin Harmon as star playmaker CeeDee Lamb continues his holdout in training camp. Dallas hosted four players for a July 27, 2024, workout, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris: Burnett, Harmon, Terrell Bynum and quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Both wideouts are familiar faces as Burnett played two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-2020). Harmon was a sixth round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 NFL draft. The wideout played in 16 games notching 30 receptions for 365 yards in 2019.

Rookie Ryan Flournoy is also dealing with a minor knee injury. The additions of Harmon and Burnett were likely made so the Cowboys have additional receivers to utilize during training camp practices.

“The Cowboys worked out three UFL receivers today because they need some legs in camp,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. detailed in a July 27, 2024 message on X. “CeeDee Lamb is holding out and they are being cautious with rookie WR Ryan Flournoy because he banged his knee. Nothing to be alarmed about.”



New Cowboys Receivers Deontay Burnett & Kelvin Harmon Shined During the 2024 UFL Season

Most recently, Burnett posted 33 receptions for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Arlington Renegades in the UFL this season. Harmon also shined in the UFL for the DC Defenders.

The wideout posted 31 receptions for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns. Harmon’s 3 TDs put him among the top eight UFL players in receiving touchdowns.

During his time at NC State, Harmon was one of the best receivers in college football. Harmon posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards. The wideout’s best collegiate season came in 2018 when Harmon notched 81 receptions for 1,186 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Cowboys Wideout Kelvin Harmon Was an Intriguing Prospect Heading Into the 2019 NFL Draft

Play

Harmon was intriguing prospect heading into the 2019 draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Harmon to former vet receiver Mohamed Sanu.

“Harmon might show up as average in the speed and quickness departments, but he knows how to play and he plays to his strengths,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Harmon. “He has issues separating against tight man coverage so he uses his frame, play strength and ball skills to own a bigger piece of a smaller catch space. He has a big-dog swagger.

“… Physical receiver who take it and dish it out. Aggressive at the top of the route to clear the table. Stacks and “big-boys” smaller cornerbacks. Presents as a wide, confident target. Expert ball-tracker with subtle hand usage for late separation.”

What’s the Latest on the Cowboys’ Negotiations With CeeDee Lamb?

All eyes continue to be on Dallas’ negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. As Lamb continues his holdout, the receiver is working out in Houston.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb getting work in Houston today,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater said in a July 25 message on X. “CeeDee Lamb on his contract: ‘it just has to make sense’, according to a source informed. I’m told he’s 195-196 lbs. bigger faster and more explosive than previous years. I’m told he had a two hour workout and continues to fine tune the details of his game.”

The Cowboys have submitted a new offer to Lamb. The wideout is slated to have a $17.9 million cap hit in 2025 as Dallas picked up the wideout’s fifth-year option.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones tells me they sent CeeDee Lamb a new offer yesterday,” Slater reported in a July 27 X post. “He tells me good convos right now with Lamb and his agent as they continue to try and come to an agreement on an extension.”