Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Land Familiar $35 Million Playmaker Amid Expensive Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys have had some ups and downs to start the NFL season, but one of the biggest surprises is that the team has been unable to run the ball effectively. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is averaging just three yards per carry during the team’s first two games.

Williams posted 12 carries for 30 rushing yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The Cowboys run game struggles go beyond Williams with the offensive line’s performance needing improvement as well.

Yet, the Cowboys may need to consider adding another veteran running back with a different skill set. Could Dallas explore a potential reunion with Tennessee Titans playmaker Tony Pollard?

Williams’ struggles are slightly alarming given the Cowboys signed the running back to a three-year, $24 million contract over the offseason.

Let’s explore what a potential Cowboys-Titans trade could look like.

Cowboys Rumors: Time for Dallas to Make a Call to Titans on NFL Trade for Tony Pollard

Pollard is in the final season of a three-year, $21.7 million contract with the Titans. The veteran running back has earned more than $35 million over his NFL career.

Behind Pollard, the Titans have a pair of young running backs in Tyjae Spears and Nicholas Singelton who the team could turn to if the franchise cut ties with the veteran. The Titans are 0-2 and could be headed for another long season.

The Cowboys should attempt to dangle a future Day 3 draft pick in a trade for Pollard. With the running back hitting free agency this offseason combined with Tennessee’s slow start, the Titans could be willing to move on from the playmaker.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: ‘Pollard Has Burst, He Has Instincts’

One of the appeals of Pollard is the running back’s ability to be utilized in the passing game. During his last season in Dallas, Pollard posted a career-high 55 catches for 311 receiving yards.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been an admirer of Pollard’s game.

“Pollard has burst, he has instincts and he literally has the fear of the defense any time he gets hold of the ball,” Jones noted in 2023, per Audacy.

The Cowboys Have the 3rd Worst Rushing Attack in the NFL

It is worth noting that trading for Pollard or another veteran does not magically fix the team’s running game woes. The Cowboys are not getting enough of a push from their offensive line.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer detailed the team’s lack of a run game, which is the third-worst in the NFL through the first two weeks.

“Quite honestly, we came out with a different plan. We were going to throw it around the yard, and I like that plan,” Schottenheimer noted on September 21, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It worked good. This week we might run it around the yard.

“But at the end of the day, when you look at us, we’re getting a little bit too much knock back in the backfield. We’re not getting the movement at times at certain things,” Schottenheimer continued.

“I do think that it’s a feel thing. … There’s a lot of different things. Running game sometimes takes time and I think that’s kind of where we are.”