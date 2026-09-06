NFL Punishes Dallas Cowboys RB Ahead of Regular Season

Just because it’s the preseason, it doesn’t mean that Big Brother isn’t watching.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis found that out the hard way when the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee doled out its penalties for 3 preseason games, with Davis hit with a $6,735 fine for unnecessary roughness/impermissible use of the helmet in a 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on August 22.

Interestingly enough, it’s the 1st time in 6 seasons the NFL has had to fine Davis.

The Cowboys open up the 2026 regular season on Sunday, September 13, in a primetime road game against the New York Giants.

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Undersized RB Made Roster as Undrafted Free Agent

Davis, 5-foot-9 and 202 pounds, made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida in 2022 and has been with the franchise ever since.

“Davis is a patient runner with adequate size and an above-average feel for run-lane development,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2022 pre-draft evaluation. “However, he doesn’t have the burst or speed to play behind schedule in racing through creases, and that could be a problem for him at the next level. Davis will need to do most of his work off tackle or between the tackles and his contact balance and toughness can help in that regard. He has enough third-down potential to help his cause but might need to state his case for a spot as a RB3/4 as an undrafted free agent.”

Malik Davis Becomes Reliable Backup for Cowboys

Davis has faced stiff competition to become the Cowboys’ top backup running back behind $24 million starter and 1,000-yard rusher Javonte Williams.

In 2025, Davis outdueled rookie draft picks Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah for most of the year, but finished the season on injured reserve after putting up a career-high 266 yards from scrimmage to go with 2 touchdowns.

Davis put even more distance between himself and the unemployment line in 2026, when he played well enough for the Cowboys not only to keep him on the initial 53-man roster but for them to cut Blue and Mafah.