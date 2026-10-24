NFL Punishes Cowboys Star for Dirty Hit Against Packers

The NFL sees everything — and this one wasn’t too hard to spot.

“Cowboys G Tyler Booker was fined $11,941 for a late hit/unnecessary roughness in the loss to Green Bay,” Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Booker laid out Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard after a play was blown dead in Week 6—a game the Cowboys lost 23-13, dropping their record to 2-4 heading into a Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Tyler Booker goes into the back of Javon Bullard,” SM Highlights wrote on its official X account on October 18. “This is a dirty play. Which could seriously injure someone … he should be ejected. Dirty.”

Size Disparity Made Late Hit Hard to Miss

The dirty hit by Booker, 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, stood out because he nailed Bullard, 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds, from behind and sent the much smaller man flying.

“Tyler Booker does dumbass bull (expletive) like that because there are 0 consequences for the players on this roster lmfao,” Defy Cowboys Talk wrote on its official X account.

Booker’s mistake was especially brutal because the Cowboys had just picked up a first down on 4th-and-5 deep in Packers territory.

“Tyler Booker picks up an unnecessary roughness penalty after the Cowboys move the chains on fourth and five,” Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarish wrote on X. “Brings the Cowboys back to the Green Bay 27 with a first down.”

“Roster full of morons,” 88K Productions wrote on its official X account.

Tyler Booker: Trending Toward NFL Superstar Status

Booker could probably get away with something like this as many times as he wants — he’s that good.

The Cowboys selected Booker in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best players at his position — and in a few years, it wouldn’t be surprising if he became the NFL’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman.

Booker is in the 2nd season of his 4-year, $22.553 million rookie contract.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks singled Booker out as perhaps the top of his rookie class at the end of the 2025 regular season — one of just a handful of 2025 1st-round picks to receive an “A” grade.

“Dallas’ top pick is on record stating his love of dominating opponents at the point of attack,” Brooks wrote. “After watching Booker routinely snatch souls from defensive tackles over 60 minutes, I’m convinced the Alabama product is precisely what the Cowboys needed to re-establish their bully-ball tactics up front.”