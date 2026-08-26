Cowboys Breakout Rookie Playmaker Floated as Trade Chip

In two preseason games with the Dallas Cowboys, undrafted rookie free agent Camden Brown has certainly looked like he belongs in the NFL. He arrived in training camp as a longshot out of Georgia Southern, but looked impressive during the team’s Oxnard stint and has since continued to grab headlines with his game performance. In the Cowboys’ opener against the Seahawks, Brown scored two touchdowns, catching three passes for 62 yards. In the second game against the Cardinals, Brown went for four catches and 77 yards.

Brown is No. 2 in the NFL in receiving yardage this postseason, and is one of only five players with two receiving touchdowns. It’s only preseason, certainly, but Brown has done just about all he can with his opportunities.

As Brown said after the preseason opener, “I feel like I get to prove people wrong again. That’s just who I am. That’s been my whole life story.”

Camden Brown Fighting for Spot in Crowded Cowboys WR Room

The problem that Brown has is that he has walked into a Cowboys receiver room that has done a 180-degree turn from where it was just two years ago, when it was devoid of depth. Now, CeeDee Lamb is joined by George Pickens, and those two will get the bulk of the catches.

Ryan Flournoy, after an excellent season in the No. 3 role in 2025, is well established behind those two. KaVontae Turpin is the chief return man, and though the Cowboys were not thrilled with him last year, there isn’t another ready-made returner on hand. Turpin is likely to stick as the WR4.

That would put the team’s decision down to Brown, veteran Jonathan Mingo–who has had a strong preseason, too–or going with six receivers, which would be costly to depth elsewhere on the roster.

Cowboys Trade Chip?

Art the Cowboys analysis site Blogging the Boys, the possibility of putting Brown on the trade market–an unusual tack for a UDFA–was raised, and certainly moving a wide receiver for whatever return the team could get, draft-wise, makes sense.

From the site, which also listed TJ Bass, Luke Schoonmaker and Marist Liufau as trade targets:

“Would the Cowboys really part with a young, promising WR on a very team-friendly contract? For the right price, sure. Brown … put his name on the map with his performance in training camp and especially in preseason. Being buried on the depth chart he may not play much as a rookie even if he makes the roster, but could be part of the future depending on what happens with George Pickens. A future pick probably wouldn’t do it, but a player who would upgrade things elsewhere on the roster could possibly sway the Cowboys.”

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Camden Brown Still Needs to Earn Spot

Of course, we should not get ahead of ourselves. The Cowboys are still not quite sure whether Brown, despite his obvious talent, will make the team. He could also land on the practice squad if the Cowboys could squeeze him through waivers. He is not a lock for the roster, though, as offensive coordinator Klayton Adams made clear.

“Those are all kind of discussions for a personnel-type meeting, but my thought process with young guys that are battling to make the team is that we have to give them opportunities to show consistency and show that you can do it on a week-in and week-out basis,” Adams said.

“So, that, I don’t feel any different with Cam than I do with any of the other guys. This week, it might be somebody else that shows up and makes a couple of plays. You know, this is a pretty competitive roster and, specifically, a pretty competitive receiver room. You’re gonna have to be able to do it every week to make this team.”