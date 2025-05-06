Cowboys Fan Favorite Playmaker’s ‘Days Could Be Numbered,’ Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys face some decisions at running back based on the sheer volume of additions this offseason. Former starting running back Rico Dowdle is now with the Carolina Panthers as the Cowboys are headed for another competition at the position.

The Cowboys signed a pair of veterans in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during NFL free agency. Dallas also added Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the NFL draft.

While all four of these running backs will be fighting for a roster spot, the Cowboys’ returning playmakers also face an uncertain future. One of these running backs who could be on the outside looking in is Deuce Vaughn.

Here is a look at why Vaughn may be fighting for a roster spot in the coming months.

Deuce Vaughn Is the Son of Cowboys Scout Chris Vaughn

The son of Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn provided for a feel-good story in the 2023 NFL draft after being selected by Dallas. Yet, Vaughn has found it challenging to carve out a significant role in the offense.



Heartwarming moment if the Draft: Cowboys draft Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn whose Dad, Chris works in the Scouting Department for Dallas. This is his reaction in the war room to his son being picked by his team. pic.twitter.com/4OKYzhc0Vu — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) April 29, 2023

USA Today’s Ben Grimaldi put together a list of the Cowboys’ top potential cut candidates, and Vaughn is one of the players mentioned.

“… Vaughn hasn’t done much to keep his roster spot safe during his two years in Dallas,” Grimaldi wrote in a May 3, 2025, story titled, “5 Cowboys who may not make the 2025 roster includes second-round picks.” “Vaughn’s totaled a minuscule 110 rushing yards and 58 yards receiving without finding the end zone. He hasn’t seen the field much and hasn’t had an impact since being drafted in the sixth-round of the 2023 draft.

“Compared to what Sanders has accomplished, Vaughn pales in comparison and his days could be numbered. The lone reason for hope for Vaughn to stick around comes from the Cowboys hiring his former offensive coordinator from Kansas St., Conor Riley, to coach the offensive line. Familiarity with the offensive line play, and scheme, for Vaughn could finally lead to a breakout season. If it doesn’t, Vaughn won’t be safe on the Cowboys’ roster in 2025.”

The Cowboys Are Hoping Rookie RB Jaydon Blue Can Contribute Immediately

Through his first two NFL seasons, Vaughn has 40 carries for just 110 yards. Vaughn is still searching for his first touchdown as a member of the Cowboys. This is far from the kind of production that helps solidify a player’s future.

Dallas sounds optimistic that Blue can contribute during his rookie season. Yet, Blue’s status as a fifth-round pick indicates the rookie has a lot to prove, not only to earn carries but make the final roster.

“At the end of the day, in the NFL, you’re looking for explosive playmakers,” Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay said of Blue, per The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf. “He’s an explosive playmaker. You put him in the backfield behind what we built in the (offensive) line and the other guys, it gives you an opportunity to be explosive.

“… (He’s) an explosive player that can flip the field for you on carries, can also win you some matchups in man-to-man coverage versus linebackers, and even line up so you get an explosive playmaker. It’s just a different speed that he plays with.”

Blue is coming off his best collegiate season with the Longhorns. The running back posted 134 carries for 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Blue also added 42 receptions for 368 receiving yards and six TDs through the air.