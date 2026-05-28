Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With ‘Clunky’ Playmaker After Just 1 Game

The Dallas Cowboys face some difficult decisions in the coming months as the franchise will eventually need to finalize the team’s 53-man roster. Dallas was able to sign running back Javonte Williams to a long-term contract, cementing his status as the team’s lead rusher.

Behind Williams, there is a competition brewing for the running backs who will get touches behind the star. One 23-year-old may be on the way out in Big D after playing in just one game during his rookie season.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicts that running back Phil Mafah will be among the notable cuts before the team finalizes their roster. Machota projects the Cowboys will only keep the following three running backs: Williams, Hunter Luepke and Jaydon Blue.

“They could keep two more, but there’s better value at other positions,” Machota wrote in a May 12, 2026, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Joe Milton or Sam Howell? Who is fifth WR?” “The third spot comes down to Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis and Phil Mafah.

“Any one of them could be the guy, but Blue, a fifth-round pick last year, gets the edge because of his upside. There’s a good chance that they keep three and get a fourth from this group over to the practice squad.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys RB Phil Mafah Has Played in Just 1 NFL Game

The bright side is that Mafah was able to remain on the Cowboys roster despite being a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Yet, the challenge is that Mafah has shown little to cement his status for 2026.

During his lone NFL appearance, Mafah posted five carries for 18 yards and one touchdown. Mafah also added two catches for 11 yards as well.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Faces Big Decisions on Running Backs to Cut

The Cowboys selected Mafah following a standout college football season at Clemson. Mafah notched 216 carries for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 appearances at Clemson in 2024.

Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Mafah’s game heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The analyst described Mafah’s running style as “clunky.”

“Mafah runs hard and keeps the carry on track,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Mafah. “He is big and tight-hipped with a linear running style that gathers momentum as the run proceeds.

“He’s tough but clunky as an interior runner with a lack of vision and wiggle to find additional yards if there isn’t a wide-open lane. Mafah might need to prove himself on special teams to offer enough roster flexibility to make it as an RB3.”

The Cowboys Found a Star at Running Back in Javonte Williams

There may be some challenging roster decisions ahead, but the good news is the Cowboys have found their RB1. Williams posted a career-high 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 starts during the 2025 season. Additionally, Williams added 25 receptions for 137 yards and 2 TDs.

“The Cowboys say they like their young running back group behind Javonte Williams,” Machota detailed. “Hunter Luepke is basically the other lock to make the roster. He helps as a running back, fullback and tight end. And Schottenheimer has talked about getting him more involved this season.”