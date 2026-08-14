Cowboys’ Most Likely Cut Revealed as $5 Million 14-Game Starter Amid Rumors

Like all NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys are quickly approaching the cut deadline on Sunday, August 30, 2026, prompting plenty of rumors about veterans who could be on their way out. Dallas could soon be cutting ties with a former starter.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified each team’s top cut candidate with teams weeks away from finalizing the franchise’s 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. The analyst believes pass rusher Marist Liufau is on the way out in Big D.

“In a transition from inside linebacker to edge-rusher, Liufau is in a tough predicament,” Moton wrote in an August 14, story titled, “1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2026 Season.” “Last season, Houston finished with the second-most sacks on the team (5.5) and 19 pressures. The four-year pro has shown flashes in a rotational role. As a rookie with the Detroit Lions, he recorded eight sacks.

“Marist may not be a fit in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. Barring an impressive showing through the preseason, he’ll need a change of scenery at a new position.”

Cowboys Rumors: Former Starter Marist Liufau Labeled as a Likely Cut Candidate

Liufau has carved out a key role on the Cowboys defense since being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his first two NFL seasons, Liufau has made 34 appearances, including 14 starts.

The defender’s best season came in 2024 when Liufau notched 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hits. Liufau is on a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract that is slated to run through 2027.

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is already experimenting with Liufau.

“Christian Parker is doing some things with Marist Liufau,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a July 30, message on X. “I just saw Liufau start off-ball, drop down to OLB and then back to off-ball centerfield, all in one rep.

“Liufau was directing traffic post-snap, in real time, as well.”

Cowboys DC Christian Parker: ‘The First Thing Is We’re Going to be Multiple’

What can Cowboys fan expect from Parker’s new defense? The Cowboys defensive coordinator indicated that the unit will utilize different schemes.

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” Parker noted in February, per DallasCowboys.com. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have.

“So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Marist Liufau: ‘What Position Are You Playing?’

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that the team is still making a decision on how to best utilize Liufau. The Cowboys coach hinted that Liufau’s lack of a clear position in Parker’s system could spell bad news.

“I love Marist’s versatility,” Schottenheimer noted, per A to Z Sports. “Unfortunately for Marist, I mean, that is what it is. What spot are you playing? Well, you’re a linebacker.

“Well, now you’re on the ball. We know he knows how to take away the ball. We know he’s physical. We know he’s got great length.”