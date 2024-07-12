Cowboys Predicted to Cut Veteran Quarterback After Projected Demotion

Dak Prescott’s future has generated the majority of the offseason attention for the Dallas Cowboys, but the franchise also faces decisions on Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. With Lance’s cap hit increasing by more than $4 million this season compared to 2023, Rush’s future with the franchise remains uncertain.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota noted that Lance is expected to take over the backup quarterback role from Rush in 2024. The Cowboys insider believes Rush’s days with the franchise are numbered. Dallas only keeps Prescott and Lance while releasing Rush in Machota’s roster projections.

“The Cowboys are unlikely to keep three quarterbacks, so the backup job comes down to Lance and Cooper Rush,” Machota wrote in a July 3, 2024, article titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Trey Lance vs. Cooper Rush, decisions on the D-line.”

“While Rush is more accomplished in NFL games, the Cowboys are hoping Lance can show some of the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance will get every opportunity to win the backup spot. He would have to look awful in camp and the preseason to not get the job.”

Could the Cowboys Look to Trade Cooper Rush Instead of Releasing the Veteran Quarterback?

Rush has a $2.8 million cap hit in 2024 for the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract. Dallas could opt to keep all three quarterbacks, but Machota’s projections have the front office using this more than $2 million cap savings in other ways.

Could Dallas look to trade Rush rather than releasing the quarterback? Rush had a free agent market in 2023 before re-signing with the Cowboys.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals were two teams who expressed an interest in Rush. Even if the Cowboys were able to net a late-round draft pick, it would be better than releasing Rush for nothing.

“After going 4-1 last season as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovered from thumb surgery, Rush was a hot commodity in free agency,” Archer detailed in an April 4, 2023, story titled, “Bad weather, a delayed flight and kismet? How Cooper Rush’s deal with Cowboys got done.” “He was flying to Las Vegas that day to meet with the Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals also expressed interest and hoped to set up a visit.

“…Though the flight was never canceled, Rush never got on the plane. He took a night to sleep on the Cowboys’ offer and woke up on St. Patrick’s Day with a two-year deal worth a max of $6 million that included a $1.25 million signing bonus.”

Dak Prescott on Contract Extension With Cowboys: ‘I’m Going to Let My Agent [Handle] That’

As for Prescott, the quarterback is still without a contract extension. If no new deal is signed, Prescott would be a free agent in 2025. Yet, Prescott does not sound concerned about his uncertain contract status.

“Yeah, there’s been conversations back and forth but for the most part, for me as y’all know, I’m going let my agent do that, especially as we get right here into training camp,” Prescott told reporters on July 9.

“Day one of training camp, my mind flips to obviously helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I am my best and everyone around me is their best. And the money and all that will take care of itself, as it always has.”