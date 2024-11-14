Cowboys Expected to Move on From $40 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Star: Insider

Changes are coming this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, but it remains to be seen just how sweeping these moves will be in the coming months. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Cowboys are not expected to re-sign star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence as the defender hits free agency.

“Looking ahead, Dallas will have cap issues in 2025, but most of those can be alleviated with simple restructures to the Prescott and CeeDee Lamb contracts and an extension for Parsons,” Graziano wrote in a November 13, 2024, story titled, “NFL Week 11 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips.” “The Cowboys are going to need to address wide receiver, running back, offensive line and several positions on defense in the offseason.”

“Veterans such as Lawrence, guard Zack Martin and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are free agents and probably will be gone. They don’t like to rebuild in Dallas, but the Cowboys are in line for a significant retooling, if nothing else.”

Lawrence was previously on a five-year, $105 million contract, but the two parties agreed to a restructure in 2023. The star pass rusher is in the final season of a three-year, $40 million deal.

The Cowboys May Need to Move on From Veterans Like DeMarcus Lawrence to Pay Micah Parsons

It has been a less than ideal season for Lawrence who has been on Injured Reserve while recovering from a Lisfranc injury . Lawrence had started all 17 games in two straight seasons prior to the injury setback in 2024.

The pass rusher has played in just four games this season. Lawrence posted 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits, 4 sacks and a forced fumble in 2023.

The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to lucrative new contract extensions in 2024. Micah Parsons will be next on the list for Dallas to pay. All this means veterans like Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Zack Martin are unlikely candidates to return in cost cutting measures, per Graziano.

The Cowboys Are Predicted to Land Boise State Star RB Ashton Jeanty

The only bright side for the Cowboys’ string of recent losses is Dallas now has a chance at landing a top-10 pick. Heading into Week 11, the Cowboys are slated to have the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick has the Cowboys snagging Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty in his latest mock draft. After essentially passing on the position during the 2024 offseason, Dallas would finally have a star running back again with the Boise State playmaker.

Through the first nine games of 2024, Jeanty posted 224 carries for 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns which look like a video game character.

“The Cowboys are severely flawed, from an evident need for curtains at AT&T Stadium to their actual roster,” Flick detailed in a November 13, article titled, “2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team.” “Jeanty may not block out the sun, but he’d help fix the league’s second-worst rushing offense. Dallas has only three rushing touchdowns as a team.

“For context, Jeanty has scored at least three rushing touchdowns in five games this season alone. The nation’s leading rusher by over 400 yards, Jeanty has carried 224 times for 1,734 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry and owns a nation-best 23 scores on the ground.”