Cowboys Predicted to Reset the Market With $200 Million Contract

The Dallas Cowboys face a decision on the futures of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. All three star players are eligible for lucrative long-term contract extensions.

Parsons is technically heading into the final season of a four-year, $17 million rookie contract. Dallas also has Parsons under contract for 2025 as the team picked up the fifth-year option for the star. Parsons is slated to have a $21.3 million cap hit next season, a sizable jump from the defender’s $5.4 million in 2024.

There is no doubt Parsons is headed for a significant raise on his next deal, but the question is by how much. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton offered projections for some of the deals that will reset the NFL market for their respective positions.

Parsons’ projection is a five-year, $200 million contract with $130 million in guaranteed money. This would give Parsons an average annual salary of $40 million. Parsons would be getting paid at the same level of many NFL quarterbacks.

The good news is the Cowboys have some wiggle room as Parsons is under contract for at least another two seasons. Yet, the challenge is the bill is coming due for Parsons, Prescott and Lamb at about the same time.

Let’s dive into how Parsons is set to become one of the highest-paid NFL defenders.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is Projected to Land an Average Annual Salary of $40 Million

SUPERSTAR: Micah Parsons is just the fifth player since 1982 with 40+ sacks in his first 3 seasons. He joins Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, Aldon Smith and Dwight Freeney. Elite company for one of the games best pic.twitter.com/wrv3OJvT0e — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 18, 2024

Parsons’ production combined with versatility makes the star one of the most valuable players in the NFL. The Cowboys have been able to use Parsons as a chess piece, not only as a traditional linebacker but also as a pass rusher.

“In three terms, Parsons has won Defensive Rookie of the Year, made the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster every year and earned two All-Pro nods,” Moton wrote in a July 16, 2024, article titled, “Projecting Contracts for NFL Players Who Could Reset Major Position Markets in 2025.” “If he wins 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, the Dallas Cowboys will likely have to sign off on a record-setting deal to satisfy his contract demands.

“Even if Parsons doesn’t win Defensive Player of the Year in the upcoming campaign, he’s still arguably the league’s best pass-rusher with at least 13 sacks and 41 pressures in all of his pro seasons,” Moton added.

“On top of that, Parsons has the versatility to impact the game in different ways as an edge-rusher and off-ball linebacker. Parsons isn’t worried about a contract extension because he knows that his big payday will come soon.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Projected Contract Value Is a 4-Year, $212 Million Deal

Cowboys Stephen Jones on their confidence to get Dak Prescott’s contract done: “The answer to that question is that we are optimistic that we can get these guys done. I know Dak, our goal is to get him done. He knows that. We’re having conversations with his agent, with Dak… pic.twitter.com/ZgvZnAw2zN — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 19, 2024

The Cowboys star has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons, while also notching two All-Pro nominations. Parsons has recorded at least 13 sacks and 60 tackles in all three years.

The defender posted 64 tackles, 33 quarterback hits and 14 sacks in 17 appearances during the 2023 season. For context on Parsons’ next contract, Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $212 million deal.

Factor in Lamb’s projected value of a four-year, $136.1 million contract. Now, you start to see how the Cowboys face a challenge of not only retaining all three players but building a contending roster around stars with such high salaries.