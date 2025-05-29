Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champ Speedy Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room has undergone a makeover this offseason. Dallas traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker George Pickens. Additionally, Brandin Cooks departed in free agency as the Cowboys retooled the unit.

One veteran who the Cowboys signed this offseason is in danger of never suiting up for Dallas. Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher put together his early projection for the Cowboys 53-man roster. Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb as Dallas’ top two wideouts with Jalen Tolbert edging out the competition to earn the third receiver gig.

Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin round out the five receivers to make the roster in these projections. This means newly signed wideout Parris Campbell would be released.

The Cowboys signed Campbell to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in free agency, but the deal is not guaranteed, per Spotrac. It was a low risk move for Dallas to add depth at the position, but it also means Campbell will be fighting for a roster spot when training camp begins.

New Cowboys WR Parris Campbell Predicted to Get Cut

Campbell is coming off earning a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The wideout was used sparingly posting six receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown in five appearances during the regular season. Campbell also played in three playoff games for Philly.

The veteran posted a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL draft, but the wideout’s speed may not be enough to earn a roster spot. Fisher outlined how he sees the position group playing out.

“Many in Cowboys Nation were desperate for a more reliable and ‘explosive’ second-option receiver to CeeDee,” Fisher wrote in a May 19, 2025, story titled, “George Pickens Leads New Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection.” “You got your wish in the massively important – and risky – trade for George Pickens.

“Dallas now has ‘two No. 1’s,’ as Lamb himself is saying.”

CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens: ‘We Complement Each Other Very Well’

From Lamb to Dak Prescott, several Cowboys stars have voiced their excitement about the addition of Pickens. Lamb outlined what Pickens brings to the Dallas offense.

“Man, we complement each other very well,” Lamb said of Pickens, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Obviously, he’s a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing.

“I don’t think anybody in the league can really … he’s up there with the guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat. Anything as far as running routes, it’s pretty good. It’s good to see.”

Prescott admitted to Dallas radio station The Ticket that the Cowboys needed “some help in that position” referring to the addition of Pickens. The Cowboys quarterback views Pickens’ size as a major reason why the receiver can make a difference.

“I’m excited,” Prescott told The Ticket, per DallasCowboys.com. “You turn on the tape and you see a guy that can catch the football.

“You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands, more than a 50/50 catcher, he thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him.”