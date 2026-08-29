Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With 34-Game Vet Hours After Being Dealt Concerning News

The Dallas Cowboys now face the challenging task of narrowing the team’s roster to 53 players by Sunday, August 30. Things could go from bad to worse for one of the Cowboys former starters.

A veteran linebacker had been on the roster bubble prior to the Cowboys’ 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale. Unfortunately, the circumstances for Marist Liufau now make it even more challenging for the former third-round pick to make the final roster.

Liufau sustained a fractured arm against the Saints which could end his tenure in Dallas. The lone exception may be if Liufau is placed on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Todd Archer labeled Liufau as the “perfect candidate” for injured reserve.

“While teams have 2 IR spots to use at the final cutdown, both have to be designated to return,” Archer noted in an August 29, 2026, message on X.

“Teams only have 8 of those spots for the season. Marist Liufau (forearm) is a perfect candidate for it. Not sure Cowboys have another because they want to keep as many DTR spots open.”

Marist has played in all 17 games in both of his NFL seasons in Dallas. The linebacker has made 14 starts in 34 appearances with the Cowboys.

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys rumors amid the upcoming roster cuts.

Cowboys Rumors: Former 3rd-Round Pick Marist Liufau Predicted to be Among Notable Roster Cuts

Liufau is now widely projected to be one of the Cowboys’ notable roster cuts. The Athletic’s Jon Machota projects the following five outside linebackers to make the final roster: Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, Malachi Lawrence and James Houston.

This means Liufau would be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final roster. The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt also has Liufau among the projected cuts.

“The top four will see the bulk of the snaps as long as they’re healthy,” Machota wrote in an August 29, story titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Will they keep 3 QBs? Which spots still need help?”

“Houston has proven he can get to the passer. Marist Liufau was going to be the sixth because of the help he brings on special teams, but he suffered a fractured left forearm Friday night that will require surgery.”

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau’s Future Remains in Doubt Amid Surgery

After the Cowboys’ late addition of Von Miller, it made things more challenging for Liufau to make the final roster. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Liufau’s injury will require surgery.

“Losing Marist as a football player is tough,” Schottenheimer said of Liufau, per Machota. “Unfortunately, it’s part of the business. You guys all know him and the way he’ll attack his rehab.

“So, we’ll get surgery done as soon as we can and next man up. But yeah, he was a critical, critical part of not just two or three special teams, really all four. He’s a four-core guy that you just rely on and he plays the game with violence. We have some other guys in that locker room that do that as well.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Joe Milton & Sam Howell: ‘Well, You Can Get Short on Quarterbacks With 2’

On offense, the attention continues to be at quarterback as Joe Milton and Sam Howell are fighting to be Dak Prescott’s backup. Machota gives Milton the slight edge in the competition, but projects Dallas will keep Howell on the roster as well.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team could keep all three quarterbacks.

“Well, you can get short on quarterbacks with two,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s Kristi Scales during an August 28, interview, per The Dallas Morning News. “It’s really rolling the dice, if you don’t have somebody in the wings.

“That’s why we basically have it so that clubs can keep that third quarterback available, because we don’t like the game when you’re having to play somebody who doesn’t normally play quarterback at quarterback.”