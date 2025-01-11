Mike McCarthy Could Bolt Cowboys for NFC Foe: Insider

Mike McCarthy’s future with the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain, but there are rumors that the New Orleans Saints could also be a potential landing spot. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that McCarthy could have an interest in the Saints if things do not work out with the Cowboys.

McCarthy’s current contract with Dallas expires on January 14, 2025, and the coach would be free to speak with other teams if a new deal is not reached before this date.

“This [the Saints opening] is a coveted job among people I’ve spoken to recently,” Fowler wrote in a January 9 article titled, “NFL head coach vacancies: Latest buzz on Patriots, Raiders.” “I’ve heard that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could have some interest, so it wouldn’t shock if the Saints try to talk to him should he be free to do so (McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys expires Tuesday). [Aaron] Glenn still seems like the favorite, but he could have options.”

The Cowboys Are Expected to Discuss a New Contract With Mike McCarthy: Insider

Despite rumors linking McCarthy to other NFL teams, there continues to be a growing buzz that the Cowboys are interested in re-signing the coach. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys are “expected” to begin negotiating with McCarthy about a potential new contract.

“After several days of discussions about the 2024 season and the future, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy remain open to moving forward together and the sides are expected to open talks today on a new contract to keep him in Dallas, per sources,” Pelissero detailed in a January 10, message on X.

“There have been no negotiations yet and still are other issues to work through. McCarthy’s contract is set to expire Tuesday, giving Dallas a few more days to work out a deal. Otherwise, McCarthy would be free to pursue other opportunities.”

Mike McCarthy Generated Interest From the Bears, but the Cowboys Blocked the Team’s Interview Request

The Chicago Bears also had an interest in McCarthy as the team’s next head coach. Chicago sent a request to Dallas to interview McCarthy, but the Cowboys blocked the franchise’s intent to speak with the coach. McCarthy would still be free to meet with the Bears if his deal expires on January 14.

“ESPN Source: The Dallas Cowboys denied permission to the Chicago Bears to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted in a January 7, message on X.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there was “zero chance” that the Cowboys were going to allow McCarthy to interview with the Bears.

“I knew there was zero chance they’d let him interview with the Bears,” Rapoport told 105.3 The Fan on January 8. “… It’s an exclusive negotiating window and I think the Cowboys take these things seriously.

“I don’t think they are going to [wait until Jan. 14 to come to terms on a new deal] but they are going to use a pretty good portion [of their negotiating window].”

As for McCarthy’s future, teams like the Saints and Bears may have an interest, but the smart money continues to be on the veteran head coach returning to the Cowboys.

“But at the end of the day, I believe McCarthy will be the Cowboys head coach,” Rapoport added.