Cowboys May Showcase $34 Million Former Top-3 Pick for Trade: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys have three quarterbacks on their roster that likely have plenty of appeal to other NFL teams. Much has been made about Dak Prescott’s future, but Trey Lance will be a free agent in 2025.

Lance is heading into the final season of a four-year, $34.1 million rookie contract. The quarterback has a $5.3 million cap hit in 2024. Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher suggested the Cowboys could showcase Lance during the preseason in an effort to trade the former No. 3 pick.

“There is virtually no scenario in which Lance becomes Dallas’ starter in 2024,” Fisher wrote in a May 15, 2024 story titled, “Trey Lance is ‘The Question Mark!’ Cowboys Big Admission on Dak Prescott Backup’s Future.” “And like Prescott and Rush, he’s not under contract for 2025. But the club would like to see what he can be as ‘more than a prospect,’ which is all he’s ever been in the NFL, even before Dallas traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Lance a year ago.

“Can he be showcased in preseason games to fuel a trade? To see if he can beat out Rush as the No. 2? To see if he merits a contract offer that might keep him here next year, whether Dak – heading into the final season of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021 and hoping for a gigantic extension – is still here or not?” Fisher added.

“Yes. Those are all ‘yesses.'”

Dak Prescott on Trey Lance: ‘Trey Is the Person I’ve Got to Watch Cuz He’s Trying to Get Up There on the Rep Count’

Dak Prescott said Trey Lance has gotten “so much better” in his time with the Cowboys. “I’m excited for where he is now. … He works his ass off. He’s pushing me. I’m somebody that I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me, and Trey is the person I need to watch,… pic.twitter.com/XT7iZmGaVS — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 22, 2024

It is worth noting that Lance is receiving rave reviews from both Prescott and the coaching staff this offseason. This is the time of year when players are often praised by teams, so fans should also take thIS into consideration when it comes to Lance.

“He’s just come in really with that mindset of working and how can I get better and asking me questions, coaches questions,” Prescott explained to reporters on May 22. “He’s calling young guys. He works his [expletive] off. He’s pushing me, I can tell you that.

“I’m somebody, you know, I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me or not. And Trey is the person I’ve got to watch cuz he’s trying to get up there on the rep count. And so, that’s a testament to him and how much he’s putting into this, and I’ve seen it, and he’s gotten better. Yeah, he can play.”

Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance Has Made Just 4 NFL Starts

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reiterated he’s “definitely” seen significant progress from QB Trey Lance. “Now starting to get the timing with the routes. …He’s close to being a master of the system. He has a really high understanding. …He just needs as many reps as he can.” pic.twitter.com/knDt3m8TbR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 30, 2024

The reality is Lance remains a major question mark but comes with a strong pedigree. The San Francisco 49ers moved up in the 2021 NFL draft to snag Lance with the No. 3 pick.

Yet, Lance has only played in eight NFL games over his career, making four pro starts. Lance has yet to take a snap for the Cowboys since being traded to Dallas in August 2023.

It is not just Lance’s NFL career that is a mystery as the quarterback had limited experience coming out of North Dakota State. Lance played in just 19 career college games and only had one season as a full-time starter.

Unless Prescott signs a contract extension in the coming months, the Cowboys would be wise to hang onto Lance. Cooper Rush is also a potential trade candidate if Lance beats out the veteran for the backup job.